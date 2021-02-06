Beginner's guide to houseplants

How to care for houseplants

Houseplants can brighten up an indoor space and make you feel happier. Not everyone has a natural green thumb, but don't let that put you off from keeping plants.

It's a myth that you need to have some innate talent to make plants thrive. All you need to do is learn what your plants need and follow directions. Once you get the hang of it, it becomes more and more intuitive and less stressful.

If you’re new to plants, here’s what to buy and how to keep your plants alive.

What to know before you get houseplants

You don't need much to get started keeping plants. Your new houseplants should arrive potted so you won't need soil and fresh pots. You might want to repot them later on, but it's best not to overcomplicate things at first. You may, however, wish to place the basic plastic pot inside a slightly larger decorative plant pot.

To water your plants, we'd recommend a small indoor watering can. Some plants prefer being spritzed with water over being drenched. A plant mister is perfect for that task.

Below, we'll list some of the best plants to get started with.

Indoor plants that are easy to care for

Peace lily

The peace lily is one of the easiest plants to grow indoors. What's more, it blooms with delicate white flowers, unlike many houseplants, which have green foliage only.

What makes the peace lily so popular is that it doesn't need direct sunlight. It will thrive almost anywhere, as long as the room itself gets a decent amount of daylight. It only needs moderate watering, which means you should wait for the top inch or so of soil to dry out before you water it.

Snake plant

The snake plant is ideal for beginners, as it grows easily and is tough to kill. Although it thrives with plenty of sunlight, it also tolerates lower-light conditions.

Snake plants don't need much in the way of water, so they'll be fine if you forget to water them for a while. Depending on growing conditions and season, they only need watering once every 2 to 6 weeks.

Spider plant

Spider plants have long sword-shaped leaves that droop down over the side of the pot. They throw off plantlets or "babies" that you can propagate to grow into even more spider plants, or keep in place for an interesting effect.

Spider plants like shady spots, making them a great choice for areas that don't get much light. You only need to water a spider plant when the soil has dried out, so they're low maintenance, too.

Aloe vera

This hardy succulent is almost impossible to kill, plus you can harvest the gel inside its juicy leaves to use on burns, grazes, and other minor injuries. Aloe vera plants love bright indirect sunlight, but they survive in lower light conditions, too.

They require infrequent watering — don't water until the top third of the potting soil has dried out — roughly every 2 to 8 weeks.

Golden pothos vine

If you want a hanging or trailing plant for beginners, the golden pothos vine is the plant for you. They grow aggressively even in poor lighting conditions and with minimal care, and those that are looked after well develop attractive mottled leaves.

Ideally, they need watering once every 1 to 2 weeks and thrive more in bright light than low light.

Lucky bamboo

Despite its name, lucky bamboo isn't bamboo but a member of the dracaena family. It's thought to bring luck or prosperity in some cultures and improve the "chi" of a room.

This extremely hardy plant flourishes in moderate or indirect sunlight, but is excellent at withstanding less than favorable conditions. It's best grown in well-draining soil and should be kept moist but not sodden, though it can keep growing even when watered sporadically.

Jade plant

With a woody stem and thick waxy leaves, the jade plant is an attractive member of the succulent family. If you care for it well, it will grow quite large over time, though it's hard to kill even if you forget about it.

Partial or indirect sunlight is ideal for the jade plant and it prefers well-draining soil. Water it once the top inch or so of soil dries out — around every 2 to 4 weeks — or less in the winter during its dormant phase.

Bromeliad

Although the bromeliad has a reputation for being tricky to maintain, it's actually very easy to keep alive if you follow its care instructions. It's trickier to get it to flower, but if you can manage it, you'll be rewarded with a large, attractive bloom.

They prefer living in a spot with bright yet indirect light with east or west exposure. Bromeliads only need watering approximately once a month and don't require fertilizing.

Rubber plant

The rubber plant, or ficus elastica, has large, thick oval leaves with a lovely glossy sheen. In its natural environment, it grows up to 50 feet tall, but it isn't too hard to keep under control with occasional pruning.

Rubber plants will live anywhere with indirect sunlight, as direct sunlight scorches the leaves. In the summer, keep the soil moist and mist the leaves. In the winter, only water it once or twice a month.

Peperomia

Peperomia possess attractive, ornate leaves that come in a range of colors and shapes. Since they rarely grow more than 12 inches tall, they won't get out of hand.

They're easy to care for and can tolerate some neglect, which is ideal for beginners. Keep yours in a bright room but don't worry about direct sunlight. Water it relatively infrequently — only when the top half of the potting soil dries out.

