A beginner’s guide to supplements and vitamins

What supplements should I take?

Whether you’re looking to address specific deficiencies in your diet, boost your immune system, or just improve your overall health and happiness, taking vitamins and supplements can be a natural way to treat a number of issues and support a healthy lifestyle.

However, the market can feel overwhelming — Americans spend $30 billion a year on supplements with 90,000 different supplement products on the shelves. Quality can vary significantly, and there are a number of myths and misconceptions that make things even more confusing.

We break it down and give you the basics to help you navigate the market and make informed choices about which supplements might work for your routine — and which products might be a waste of your money.

How do I know if I need to take supplements?

For most adults, supplements aren’t necessary to maintain overall health and wellness. Our bodies prefer to absorb nutrients from food sources. A healthy diet with a good balance of macronutrients like protein, fat, and carbohydrates plus plenty of fruits and vegetables should give you all the vitamins and nutrients you need to live a healthy life. The word “supplement,” after all, implies that you’re using the product to supplement something in your diet.

That said, vitamins and supplements can be a great natural way to address specific mental and physical issues or fix certain dietary deficiencies when needed. Inflammatory arthritis, prediabetes, and PMS are examples of ailments that can benefit from vitamins and supplements. In general, it’s best to consult your doctor or nutritionist to figure out your individual needs.

Should I take a multivitamin?

Some cohorts — like pregnant women and older adults (over 65) can benefit from a multivitamin. Taking acid reflux medication commonly causes deficiencies in B12, iron, vitamin D, and calcium, which can be aided with a multivitamin. Pregnant women often benefit from a prenatal multivitamin, which contains high levels of folic acid, which are needed for proper fetal development.

In general, nutritionists suggest skipping the multivitamin in favor of targeted supplementation, which uses supplements to uniquely address your individual needs.

Our bodies have limitations to how many vitamins we can absorb, so taking a multivitamin when you don’t need one means you’re probably wasting your money.

How to choose supplements

A doctor or nutritionist can work with you to determine which supplements might work best for you. Blood tests can diagnose any deficiencies you might have, which can help you choose dietary supplements like iron and B12 or cinnamon, which has blood sugar balancing effects.

A nutrition specialist can also help you choose supplements that address other needs — like boosting your energy or balancing your mood, in turn improving your immune system. Many brands (like HUM Vitamins) offer targeted multivitamin formulas that address common problems. HUM’s collection targets everything from improved energy and mood to skin issues, anti-aging, metabolism and weight loss, digestion, and more. They have a team of registered dietitians and nutritional scientists on staff to help you find what supplements might be best for you.

Supplement quality

Like anything we put in our bodies, it matters how and where the ingredients in our supplements are sourced. The supplement industry isn’t regulated by the FDA — so even if the bottles are labeled “all natural” or “contains all natural ingredients,” it’s not uncommon for these products to be ineffective, contaminated, or even toxic.

In general, you get what you pay for. Expensive supplements aren’t necessarily better, but some of the lower-priced products can be made with poorly sourced ingredients or contain contaminants and allergens with adverse effects.

Look for supplements that are individually tested for quality, potency, and purity. Some brands are tested and certified by independent labs like US Pharmacopeia or Consumer Lab, which you’ll find on the label. You can also look for labels like “Non-GMO” and “Tested for Purity” that might give you cues for quality, but it’s best to do some in-depth research into individual brands to find out about their sourcing and suppliers. This is particularly important if you’re allergy-prone (specifically food allergies) or you’re pregnant or planning to get pregnant.

How to take supplements

Consistency is key. Taking your supplements here and there won’t give you the same benefits as a consistent daily dose. This is especially true if you’re treating a specific deficiency, like iron or B12. And you’ll want to give the vitamins several weeks to take full effect. HUM recommends taking a supplement for four to six weeks to assess the results.Some supplements should be taken seasonally. For example, Vitamin D is best taken in the winter when sunlight is in short supply. Likewise, Vitamin C is actually more effective when you’re sick, so it’s usually best to take it at the onset of a cold, but it’s probably not necessary to take it every day. Always research the specific supplement you’re taking to learn more about its timing and effectiveness.Pay attention to dosage and timing. Some supplements are best taken at different times of day to optimize their effectiveness. Depending on the vitamin, it might also be best to take it on a full stomach or an empty stomach. Pay close attention to the dosage and directions on the package, and always consult your doctor or nutritionist with specific questions.



Supplement side effects

Supplements are considered medication and should be treated as such. Some supplements might interact with your other medications, so it’s important to communicate to your doctor what supplements you’re taking so they can ensure that there won’t be any side effects or negative interactions.

Is it possible to take too many supplements?

Even though supplements are “natural,” you can still take too many and have a “vitamin overdose.” At best, your body will expel the extra vitamins without absorbing them. At worst, you can have adverse effects. For example, too much vitamin C and zinc can cause stomach problems and diarrhea. Overdosing on selenium can lead to hair loss, tiredness, and even nerve damage. Check the dosage carefully and never take more than what you need.

