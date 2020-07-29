  1. Home
Beckie Mullen, known as Sally the Farmer’s Daughter in Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, dies at age 55

July 29, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Joseph Wilkinson

Mullen died from cancer, which she was diagnosed with in October 2019 but kept very private.