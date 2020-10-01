Beauty deals that help support people battling breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and a great chance to get special editions and deals on luxury beauty products while in turn supporting those battling the disease.

If you're interested in supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, it can be as simple as purchasing a gift for yourself or a friend.

We've curated a list of top-rated luxury beauty products whose sales this month, at least in part, will support the BCRF.

In addition, you can make a monetary donation in any amount when you shop in-store or online at Ulta and Macy's this month.

Origins Original Skin Matte Moisturizer with Willowherb: $36 at Ulta

100% of the purchase price (up to $50,000) donated to BCRF

If your skin is prone to oiliness and shine, this is the moisturizer for you. This water-based cream goes on weightlessly, making skin smoother and helping reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines.

Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Eau de Parfum: $134.30 at Macy's (was $158)

100% of the purchase price (up to $30,000) donated to BCRF

This feminine fragrance is loved by many and is perfect for date night or whenever you want to feel a little dressed up. Prominent notes of lily of the valley with a hint of Moroccan jasmine and sandalwood.

Estée Lauder Pink Perfection Lip Kit: $35 at Estée Lauder

100% of the purchase price (up to $534,000) donated to BCRF

Opt for just the balm or just the lipsticks for high pigment light or dark pink color that looks flattering on most people. You can layer the lipstick over the balm for a glossy pout, too.

Darphin INTRAL Redness Relief Soothing Serum: $46.80 at Amazon (was $88)

100% of the purchase price (up to $7,000) donated to BCRF

Super lightweight and hydrating, this facial serum soothes and evens out red, irritated skin as soon as it soaks in. Users report younger-looking, even-toned skin almost immediately, and noticeably softer skin after regular use.

La Mer Crème de la Mer The Moisturizing Cream: $95+ at Saks Fifth Avenue

100% of the purchase price (up to $100,000) donated to BCRF

This is THE luxe face cream, so if you've ever wanted to treat yourself or someone else to the best, now's the time to do it. It's not cheap, but a little dab is all you need, and it comes in various sizes so you can get the smallest one if you don't want to commit to a larger jar.

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne: $142 at Macy's

50% of the purchase price (up to $60,000) donated to BCRF

Peonies are a springtime pleasure, but this perfume lets you keep them year-round. It also has notes of apple, jasmine, rose, and gillyflower, making it a luxurious, mood-lifting scent you'll adore.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex: $89.25 at Macy's (was $105)

20% of the purchase price (up to $304,000) donated to BCRF

A good night's sleep is critical to restoring and renewing all elements of your body, and your skin is no exception. This serum harnesses modern technology to renew your skin inside and out as you sleep. Use it day or night to combat the signs of aging and damage caused by environmental and emotional stressors.

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion +: $25.08 at Macy's (was $29.50)

$10 from the purchase price of this product (up to $485,000) donated to BCRF

This facial lotion has had a cult following for decades, thanks to its lightweight but deeply moisturizing formula. Plus, it's super affordable and comes in several sizes. You don't need a lot, so even a small bottle lasts a long time.

Bumble and bumble Hairdressers Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer: $28 at Bumble and bumble

20% of the purchase price (up to $20,000) donated to BCRF

This heat protecting spray acts like a shield, protecting hair from heat damage before styling it, and then throughout the day when out in the sun. It results in smoother, silkier locks without weighing hair down or feeling oily.

GlamGlow Bubblesheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask: $9 at Bluemercury

100% of the purchase price (up to $25,000) donated to BCRF

Clean your face deep down into the pores with this fun mask that's perfect for self-care home spa moments. You only leave it on three minutes before the tingling sensation thoroughly cleans the stress and dirt away.

Dr.Jart + CeramidinTM Cream Pink Ribbon Edition: $48 at Dr.Jart+

100% of the purchase price (up to $20,000) donated to BCRF

Guard your skin against harsh elements like wind, pollution, the sun, and other elements that can sap moisture from the skin with this popular ceramide complex cream.

Rodin Olio Lusso Jasmine & Neroli Crema: $47 at RODIN olio lusso

100% of the purchase price (up to $7,000) donated to BCRF

This top-rated hand cream is a blend of emollient-rich shea butter, argan and macadamia oils, aloe, and jojoba. Perfect for those who love the scent of jasmine and want a mood-lifting aromatherapy experience

