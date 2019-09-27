Be the best dog parent ever

Our dogs are our best friends and furry family members, so we want them to have everything they need -- but there's no denying that dog ownership can get expensive.

That's why it's worth stocking up on any pet products you need while they're on sale, so you can always be sure to have everything on hand while also cutting down on your spending.

Some of our favorites are heavily discounted right now, so it's a great time to shop and save on the things you need to keep your pup happy, healthy, and well-fed.

Food and treats

Looking for the perfect healthy snack for your canine companion? Look no further. Here are our favorite foods and treats that are currently on sale.

NomNomNow dog treats: These beef jerky and chicken jerky dog treats, which contain nothing but beef and chicken respectively, are sure to please your pup. You can save $6 by opting for the larger 4oz size, which costs $20.

NomNomNow dog food: We love this natural, fresh dog food subscription that you can personalize based on your pet's needs. Plus, if you subscribe now, you'll get a two-week trial with 20% off your first order.

Pet beds

Despite the feline-focused name, Armarkat makes some dog products, namely beds for pups both large and small. Now is the time to buy, while Chewy is currently offering 20% off selected Armarkat products.

Armarkat Cave Shape Pet Bed: This is our favorite option for small dogs as it provides a cozy hideaway for your four-legged friend. It's $16.79 with the discount.

Armarkat Pet Bed Mat: For medium to large dogs, this mat is a simple yet comfy option. You can get the Large on sale for $22.34.

Snoozer makes a range of cozy lounge spots for our four-legged friends. Right now, you can get 20% off selected Snoozer Pet Products at Chewy.

Luxury Overstuffed Dog Sofa: This provides an excellent spot for your dog to sleep and relax. It's available in various sizes, and you can get the Large for $119.96 while it's on sale.

Orthopedic Luxury Microsuede Cozy Cave: It has a covered top so your dog can snuggle inside, but the bed itself is comfortable and supportive, too. The Small is just $79.96 when you take 20% off.

Flea treatments

One of the not-so-great things about dogs is the blood-sucking parasites that sometimes hop on for a ride. Luckily, it's easy to keep on top of fleas and ticks with regular treatments.

Bayer K9 Advantix II: This is an effective spot-on treatment that kills fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes on contact and keeps them at bay for 30 days after application. Right now, you can get 10% off when you buy two or more packages from Chewy, which brings each package down from $67.95 to $61.16.

Dog GPS and activity trackers

Even the most well-behaved dogs with the best recall can get lost. It only takes one serious distraction or a broken garden gate and you could be parted from your four-legged friend. Luckily, you can use technology to track your dog via GPS so you'll be reunited in no time.

The AKC Link Plus is exclusive to Chewy, and you can currently get $20 off selected models. The collar attachment pairs with a smartphone app so you can also track your dog's daily activity and get recommendations based on their breed, size, age, and weight to keep them in top condition.

Link AKC PLUS Sport GPS & Activity Monitor: This durable, waterproof, impact-resistant attachment can be used with almost any standard dog collar, and it's only $79.99 with the $20 discount.

Link AKC GPS & Activity Monitor Smart Collar: This leather collar integrates the AKC Link device. It's made of attractive brown leather and has a rechargeable battery -- all for $90.73 while it's 30% off.

Prescription diet

If your dog needs a little help to stay fit and healthy, you can try out Hill's Prescription Diet food at a discount while Chewy is offering 20% off your first purchase of any Hill's brand food and treats with the code NEWPD.

Hill's Prescription Diet l/d Liver Care: This food is designed to support dogs with a range of liver conditions, and it's specially-formulated for aging canines. With the discount, it's $73.59.

Hill's Prescription Diet Metabolic Weight Management Dry Dog Food: If your dog needs to keep their weight down, this food can help. 20% off means it's just $67.99.

Hill's Prescription Diet Dog Treats: Even dogs on a diet deserve a treat. These are suitable for dogs on most special diets who can't eat regular treats, and they're $5.19 with the code.

Prescription medications

If your dog uses prescription medication, you can take advantage of Chewy's Rx offer for $15 off orders of $49 or more to make sure you have your pet's meds on hand when you need them.

Heartgard Plus: This popular heartworm prevention and hookworm treatment is currently discounted 17%, bringing the price of 6 pills down to $40.49.

Carprofen: A common canine painkiller that relieves pain and inflammation from arthritis and joint problems so your pup can maintain a better quality of life. Each 100mg caplet is $0.43.

NexGuard: These chewable tablets come in a beef-flavored chew that your dog will want to eat, and they kill fleas and ticks. At an 8% discount, you can get three treatments for $55.99.

