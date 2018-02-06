BCFN YES! 2018 Research Grant Competition Now Open for Submissions

The 2018 Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition Foundation (BCFN) YES! (Young Earth Solutions) Research Grant Competition supports young scientists with innovative, high-impact research proposals in food, agriculture, and nutrition fields. The BCFN YES! Competition seeks research ideas that are groundbreaking and have a promise of major impact on both the sustainability of the global food system and in implementing the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SDGs represent a global set of goals to guide governments, aid organizations, the private sector, and NGOs along the path of sustainable development. From ending poverty and hunger, to addressing climate change and promoting gender equality, to sustaining natural resources and encouraging sustainable consumption patterns, food and agriculture solutions are critical in achieving the SDGs. The competition encourages research on the topics of sustainable and healthy dietary patterns, sustainable agriculture, and food security that also advance the implementation of the SDGs.

The BCFN YES! Competition invites early-career researchers to submit research proposals for a chance to secure a research grant of €$20,000 (US$23,865). Selected finalists will present their research proposals at the ninth BCFN International Forum in Milan to a jury panel and the forum’s audience. Up to three research proposals will be awarded the BCFN YES! Research Grant. All finalists become BCFN Alumni, a multidisciplinary and multicultural global network that fosters new synergies, ideas, and projects to help build a more sustainable food system.

The competition is aimed at PhD and postdoctoral researchers under the age of 35 who are pursuing or have completed a PhD, enrolled after January 1, 2012. The BCFN YES! Competition invites the participation of teams from different disciplines or countries who wish to combine their expertise in innovative approaches. Completed proposals must be submitted through the BCFN website by June 14, 2018, 11:59 am CEST. Click here to view potential topic areas and further evaluation criteria of the competition.

The BCFN YES! Competition was first launched in 2012 as an international contest for young university students to foster collaborative investigations and research projects in food, nutrition, and sustainability. BCFN aims to address urgent food system issues and the state of global nutrition by advancing knowledge, fostering dialogue between stakeholders, raising public awareness, and supporting young researchers.

Submit proposals for the 2018 BCFN YES! Competition here and watch highlights from the 2017 BCFN YES! Competition here. The deadline for applications is June 14th, 2018.

