The Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition (BCFN) Forum is the international platform of dialogue and networking aiming at identifying the pathway towards concrete solutions to the environmental, health, and socioeconomic challenges affecting the current food system.

The eighth edition of the event will be held in Milan at Pirelli HangarBicocca on December 4—5, 2017. It will focus on food security, climate change and migrations, sustainable food systems at the country and city level, and the reform of the agricultural policy in Europe.

During the event policymakers, the scientific community, private sector, and civil society come together sharing knowledge, analysis and best practices in light of the U.N. Sustainable Development Agenda—Agenda 2030.

The Forum features young leaders from all over the world seeking for scalable ideas to overcome current burning issues in the food system. It also presents high-level speakers on main topics that include interactive working sessions for audience participation. Food Tank President, Danielle Nierenberg, will be speaking at the event.

Click here to register and take part in BCFN’s Eighth International Forum On Food and Nutrition.

The post BCFN Eighth International Forum On Food and Nutrition appeared first on Food Tank.