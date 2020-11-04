Baxter Blue glasses review

As we spend more time in front of our devices, users everywhere have experienced eye strain from increased usage of screens.

Digital eye strain is caused by looking at screens for an extended period of time. And while the immediate discomfort of digital eye strain — including headaches, blurred vision, dry eyes, and neck and shoulder pain — is easily apparent to most sufferers, overexposure to blue light (especially from our devices) can have long term negative consequences on our vision.

Baxter Blue promises that their blue-light-filtering glasses can alleviate the symptoms of digital eye strain. The brand manufactures stylish glasses that are primarily designed to filter out the blue light that leads to eye strain, headaches, dry eyes. Additionally, the lenses on these glasses have an anti-reflective coating meant to reduce glare and provide better contrast when you’re looking at any screen — be it a phone, a tablet, or a computer.

We were interested to see if Baxter Blue could keep our eyes feeling fresh even after long days of work, so we got a pair and put them to the test among people who work at a computer. Here’s what we found.

Why we needed blue light glasses

There are days when we do not step away from the computer for more than a few minutes at a time for nearly nine hours. After that, we’re typically unwinding with video games, movies, TV, or our Kindle. By the time we go to bed, we’ve put our eyes through a full day's worth of exposure to blue light from our devices.

The result of all that screen time? As we wind down in the evening we notice a little pressure behind the eyes and sometimes, a headache develops as well. It can also be difficult to fall asleep.

Baxter Blue glasses

Picking out glasses on the Baxter Blue website was a fairly simple process. We started by reviewing the sizing guide, located near the bottom of the "Shop" dropdown menu. Once you’re on the sizing guide page, you can read tips about how to choose the best pair of glasses for your face shape and skin tone.

After perusing the sizing guide to learn about various types of frames, we started shopping. The glasses are categorized by adult and kids styles. After narrowing our picks down to a few favorites, we took advantage of the "Virtual Try-On" feature, which used our computer's camera to digitally place the glasses on our faces so we could see exactly what we’d look like wearing the pairs we selected.

While this may sound time-consuming, it’s actually very quick and easy. The entire process only took about 10 minutes.

Baxter Blue first impressions

The delivery of our Baxter Blue glasses went as expected — we placed the order, waited a few days, then received the glasses in the mail. Our glasses didn’t come with any instructions or tools to make fit adjustments, but luckily they fit straight out of the box.

The glasses had a nice heft to them, which we took to mean they were made of quality materials. The lenses arrived clean and unmarred, and the delivery came with a complimentary lens. We liked the smooth operation of the hinges, and we thought the earpieces provided a comfortable wearing experience.

Baxter Blue glasses performanceLens size

The overall size of the lenses is dependent on the style of frame that you purchase. While trying on various frames in the virtual try-on sessions, it was fairly obvious which lenses seemed too large and which seemed too small. Since there’s such a wide variety of styles to choose from, we think everyone (even kids) should be able to find a pair that fits their face.

Effectiveness

The most important test we performed was finding out if Baxter Blue glasses could actually alleviate digital eye strain. We were diligent about keeping the glasses on any time we looked at a screen, including a phone. After wearing the Baxter Blue glasses for just a week, we noticed no pressure behind our eyes or headaches at the end of the day. This was a marked improvement. From our experience, the glasses performed as advertised.

Baxter Blue glasses cost

Baxter Blue glasses are $89. If your eye strain symptoms are a daily occurrence or they interfere with your ability to get work done, we think this cost is easy to justify considering the glasses’ effectiveness. If you only have mild or occasional symptoms that you can easily tolerate, you may want to consider whether you’ll wear them enough to justify the cost. In our experience, we found the Baxter Blues to be fairly priced for their performance.

Virtual Try-On

While the Virtual Try-On feature is handy, it’s important to remember that it is just a digital approximation of how these glasses will fit. After trying the glasses on at home, we realized that the pair we purchased wouldn’t have been comfortable for someone with a narrow nose bridge, for instance.

However, if you use the Virtual Try-On in conjunction with the measurements provided on the sizing page — where they detail the bridge width — then you should be able to make a near-perfect selection.

Baxter Blue pros

These are not bargain-brand blue light blocking glasses. They’re higher quality than many other options available, including other blue light glasses we’ve tried. We found that Baxter Blue glasses are durable, comfortable, and they seem to do what they’re designed to do: relieve digital eye strain. They are lightweight and stylish too.

Baxter Blue cons

The only downside we discovered to these otherwise impressive glasses is that the lenses may be positioned a little too close to the eye — eyelashes can brush the lenses when the glasses are tucked tightly on the nose. However, if you adjust where the glasses sit on your nose, you can make suitable accommodations.

Are Baxter Blue glasses worth it?

Baxter Blue offers a quality product that provides a comfortable fit. When worn as directed, they’ve proven capable of reducing eye strain and headaches, allowing you to be more productive at work and also better able to enjoy gaming, watching movies and TV, and reading on a tablet.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.