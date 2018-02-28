  1. Home
Baked Mini Chimichangas with Creamy Spicy Guacamole

From www.foodfanatic.com by Meghan Bassett
Baked Mini Chimichangas with Creamy Spicy Guacamole

Baked Mini Chimichangas with Creamy Spicy Guacamole Recipe

Ingredients
For the Chimichangas:

  • 2 tablespoons Olive Oil
  • 2 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1/4 Red Onion, diced
  • 1/2 Poblano Pepper, seeded and diced
  • 1/2 Jalapeño, seeded and diced
  • 2 Chicken Breasts, cooked and shredded
  • 1/4 cup Salsa, plus extra for serving
  • 4 ounces Cheddar Cheese, grated
  • 12-14 6-inches Flour Tortilla
  • 1 tablespoon Butter, melted
  • Lime Wedges
  • Fresh Cilantro

For the Guacamole:

  • 2 Avocados, peeled and pitted
  • 1/4 cup Chopped Cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon Lime Juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a medium sauté pan over medium high heat, heat olive oil. Add garlic, red onion, poblano, and jalapeño. Cook for approximately 4 to 5 minutes, until slightly softened. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Add pepper mixture to a large bowl. Add shredded chicken, salsa, and cheese. Stir to combine well.
  4. Warm the tortillas in the microwave for approximately 20-30 seconds.
  5. In the bottom third center of each tortilla, add approximately 1 to 2 tablespoons of the filling. Fold in the sides over the filling. Roll the tortilla over the filling, up and away from you, tightly.
  6. Place seam-side down on the prepared baking sheet. Brush tops with melted butter.
  7. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven and serve immediately. 

Notes

  • I prefer a green chili salsa, but you can also use red if you prefer — just don't use chunky salsa.

