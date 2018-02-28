Baked Mini Chimichangas with Creamy Spicy Guacamole

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium sauté pan over medium high heat, heat olive oil. Add garlic, red onion, poblano, and jalapeño. Cook for approximately 4 to 5 minutes, until slightly softened. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Add pepper mixture to a large bowl. Add shredded chicken, salsa, and cheese. Stir to combine well.
Warm the tortillas in the microwave for approximately 20-30 seconds.
In the bottom third center of each tortilla, add approximately 1 to 2 tablespoons of the filling. Fold in the sides over the filling. Roll the tortilla over the filling, up and away from you, tightly.
Place seam-side down on the prepared baking sheet. Brush tops with melted butter.
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven and serve immediately.
Notes
I prefer a green chili salsa, but you can also use red if you prefer — just don't use chunky salsa.