Baked Ham and Cheese Egg Muffins Recipe
January 5, 2019 | 10:00am
Ingredients
- 12 Eggs
- 1 teaspoon Minced Garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper
- 2 cups Diced Ham
- 1 3/4 cups Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray a 12 count muffin tin with nonstick spray.
- Whisk together the eggs, garlic, salt, and pepper.
- Stir in the ham and 1 1/2 cups cheese.
- Use a 1/4 cup measuring cup to fill the prepared muffin tin with the egg mixture. The cavities will be full, but they will bake up just fine.
- Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top of the egg mixture. Bake for 20 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the oven and cool for 2 minutes.
- Run a butter knife around the edge of the eggs and gently lift them out.
- Serve immediately. Once the eggs are cooled, place in a Ziploc bag or container and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Reheat in the microwave for 15-20 seconds.
