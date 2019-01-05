  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Baked Ham and Cheese Egg Muffins Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Jocelyn Brubaker
Baked Ham and Cheese Egg Muffins Recipe

Print
Save

Baked Ham and Cheese Egg Muffins Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

  • 12 Eggs
  • 1 teaspoon Minced Garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper
  • 2 cups Diced Ham
  • 1 3/4 cups Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray a 12 count muffin tin with nonstick spray.
  2. Whisk together the eggs, garlic, salt, and pepper.
  3. Stir in the ham and 1 1/2 cups cheese.
  4. Use a 1/4 cup measuring cup to fill the prepared muffin tin with the egg mixture. The cavities will be full, but they will bake up just fine.
  5. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top of the egg mixture. Bake for 20 minutes.
  6. Remove the pan from the oven and cool for 2 minutes.
  7. Run a butter knife around the edge of the eggs and gently lift them out.
  8. Serve immediately. Once the eggs are cooled, place in a Ziploc bag or container and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Reheat in the microwave for 15-20 seconds.

Recommended

Misen Chef's Knife
Misen Chef's Knife

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

OXO Good Grips 9-Inch Whisk
OXO Good Grips 9-Inch Whisk

USA Pans 12-cup Muffin Pan
USA Pans 12-cup Muffin Pan