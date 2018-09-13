  1. Home
Baked Gluten Free Teriyaki Meatballs Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Brianna Hobbs
Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Gluten Free Breadcrumbs, (see note)
  • 1/2 teaspoon Onion Powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Ground Ginger
  • 1 pound Ground Beef
  • 1/4 cup Tamari Gluten Free Soy Sauce, or Coconut Aminos
  • 1 Egg

Gluten Free Teriyaki Sauce:

  • 1/2 cup Tamari Gluten Free Soy Sauce, or Coconut Aminos
  • 2 tablespoons Rice Wine Vinegar, or mirin
  • 1/2 cup Beef Broth, or stock (Certified Gluten Free - or water with a Gluten Free Beef Bouillion)
  • 1 teaspoon Minced Garlic
  • 1 teaspoon Grated Fresh Ginger, (I used a ginger paste I found at Trader Joe’s. You could also use 1 teaspoon ground ginger)
  • 2 tablespoons Brown Sugar
  • 2 teaspoons Cornstarch

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy cleanup.
  2. In a large bowl mix the gluten free bread crumbs, onion powder, garlic powder, and ginger until combined.
  3. Add the ground beef, gluten free soy sauce and egg. Gently mix until combined.
  4. Using a 1 1/2 tablespoons spring-loaded scoop, scoop the mixture into meatballs and gently roll into smooth meatballs. Place them on the prepared baking sheet.
  5. Bake for 10 minutes, flip each meatball over, and cook for an additional 6-10 minutes or until they are cooked through and reach an internal temperature of 160°F.

For the Gluten Free Teriyaki Sauce:

  1. Mix all ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer, while whisking occasionally. Continue whisking until thickened.

Notes

  • Instead of gluten free breadcrumbs, you can use 1 cup of crushed gluten free rice cereal, like Rice Chex or a gluten free crisp rice cereal (I like the one made by Malt O Meal).

