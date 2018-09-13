Baked Gluten Free Teriyaki Meatballs Recipe
September 13, 2018
Baked Gluten Free Teriyaki Meatballs Recipe
Baked Gluten Free Teriyaki Meatballs Recipe
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Gluten Free Breadcrumbs, (see note)
- 1/2 teaspoon Onion Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Ground Ginger
- 1 pound Ground Beef
- 1/4 cup Tamari Gluten Free Soy Sauce, or Coconut Aminos
- 1 Egg
Gluten Free Teriyaki Sauce:
- 1/2 cup Tamari Gluten Free Soy Sauce, or Coconut Aminos
- 2 tablespoons Rice Wine Vinegar, or mirin
- 1/2 cup Beef Broth, or stock (Certified Gluten Free - or water with a Gluten Free Beef Bouillion)
- 1 teaspoon Minced Garlic
- 1 teaspoon Grated Fresh Ginger, (I used a ginger paste I found at Trader Joe’s. You could also use 1 teaspoon ground ginger)
- 2 tablespoons Brown Sugar
- 2 teaspoons Cornstarch
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy cleanup.
- In a large bowl mix the gluten free bread crumbs, onion powder, garlic powder, and ginger until combined.
- Add the ground beef, gluten free soy sauce and egg. Gently mix until combined.
- Using a 1 1/2 tablespoons spring-loaded scoop, scoop the mixture into meatballs and gently roll into smooth meatballs. Place them on the prepared baking sheet.
- Bake for 10 minutes, flip each meatball over, and cook for an additional 6-10 minutes or until they are cooked through and reach an internal temperature of 160°F.
For the Gluten Free Teriyaki Sauce:
- Mix all ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer, while whisking occasionally. Continue whisking until thickened.
Notes
- Instead of gluten free breadcrumbs, you can use 1 cup of crushed gluten free rice cereal, like Rice Chex or a gluten free crisp rice cereal (I like the one made by Malt O Meal).
Recommended
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
Demarle Silpat Non-Stick Baking Mat
Latest
- McDonald’s Makes Some Core Changes to Its Baked Apple Pie
The autumnal fast-food treat features sliced, not diced, apples and a lovely lattice top
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and Hershey’s Whipped Toppings Shake Up Dessert
Top off any delectable dessert with these new flavorful spray toppings that are fun to eat
- 23 Very Scary Effects of Sitting Too Much
- Childhood Traditions We Now Realize Were Super Gross
- Eat Up: Applebee’s Is Now Offering a Three-Course Meal Starting At $12
Choose a salad, appetizer and entrée from a varied selection in this limited-time-only deal