When you sit in an interview room waiting for Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn to arrive to talk about their new film, A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS, there’s a moment you pause to reflect on life and appreciate how damn interesting it can be! I attended this press junket courtesy of STX Entertainment, who […]

The post A Bad Moms Christmas chat with Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn appeared first on Rural Mom.