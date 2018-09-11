  1. Home
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Nora Rušev
Ingredients

  • 1 pound Ground Beef
  • 1 medium Onion, finely chopped
  • 1 stalk Celery, finely chopped
  • 1 medium Carrot, finely chopped
  • 1/2 small Green Pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 large Egg
  • 4 tablespoons Breadcrumbs
  • 1 handful Fresh Parsley, finely chopped (or 1 teaspoon dried)
  • 1 teaspoon Prepared Mustard
  • 2 teaspoons Italian Seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon Paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon Salt

For Topping:

  • Bacon
  • 1/2 cup of Your Favorite Meatloaf Sauce

Nora's Meatloaf Sauce:

  • 3 tablespoons Tomato Paste
  • 2 tablespoons Hot Water
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
  • 2 tablespoons Apricot Preserves, or your favorite fruit preserves
  • 1 tablespoon Honey
  • Salt, to taste

Directions

  1. Make the meat mix: Place all ingredients for the meatloaf in a large bowl and mix very well.
  2. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  3. Shape the loaf: Lightly oil a sheet pan and dump the meat mix on it. Shape into a firm loaf.
  4. Add the topping: Place the bacon slices on top of the meatloaf, overlapping slightly.
  5. Spread 1/3 of the meatloaf sauce all over the bacon wrapped meatloaf.
  6. Bake: Bake the meatloaf for 30 minutes. Spread with another 1/3 of the sauce.
  7. Finish baking for another 20-30 minutes, or until the meatloaf is browned and cooked all the way through.
  8. Remove from the oven and immediately spread with the remaining sauce. Allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing to serve.

To Make the Sauce:

  1. Stir together until smooth and use as directed in the recipe.

 

 

