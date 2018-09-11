Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf Recipe
September 11, 2018
Ingredients
- 1 pound Ground Beef
- 1 medium Onion, finely chopped
- 1 stalk Celery, finely chopped
- 1 medium Carrot, finely chopped
- 1/2 small Green Pepper, finely chopped
- 1 large Egg
- 4 tablespoons Breadcrumbs
- 1 handful Fresh Parsley, finely chopped (or 1 teaspoon dried)
- 1 teaspoon Prepared Mustard
- 2 teaspoons Italian Seasoning
- 1 teaspoon Paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
For Topping:
- Bacon
- 1/2 cup of Your Favorite Meatloaf Sauce
Nora's Meatloaf Sauce:
- 3 tablespoons Tomato Paste
- 2 tablespoons Hot Water
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
- 2 tablespoons Apricot Preserves, or your favorite fruit preserves
- 1 tablespoon Honey
- Salt, to taste
Directions
- Make the meat mix: Place all ingredients for the meatloaf in a large bowl and mix very well.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Shape the loaf: Lightly oil a sheet pan and dump the meat mix on it. Shape into a firm loaf.
- Add the topping: Place the bacon slices on top of the meatloaf, overlapping slightly.
- Spread 1/3 of the meatloaf sauce all over the bacon wrapped meatloaf.
- Bake: Bake the meatloaf for 30 minutes. Spread with another 1/3 of the sauce.
- Finish baking for another 20-30 minutes, or until the meatloaf is browned and cooked all the way through.
- Remove from the oven and immediately spread with the remaining sauce. Allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing to serve.
To Make the Sauce:
- Stir together until smooth and use as directed in the recipe.
