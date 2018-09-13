Bachelorette Parties Never Get Old
September 13, 2018 | 8:30am
Bachelorette Parties Never Get Old
Over the summer we got TONS of requests for custom boxes, a lot of which were bachelorette parties! So we thought it was about time to restock one of our favorite boxes ever!
One of the best things about this assortment is that its neutral with a pop of color! All of the tableware will match any space you are setting up in. Whether it be at home, at a restaurant, or even outside!
Latest
- McDonald’s Makes Some Core Changes to Its Baked Apple Pie
The autumnal fast-food treat features sliced, not diced, apples and a lovely lattice top
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and Hershey’s Whipped Toppings Shake Up Dessert
Top off any delectable dessert with these new flavorful spray toppings that are fun to eat
- 23 Very Scary Effects of Sitting Too Much
- Childhood Traditions We Now Realize Were Super Gross
- Eat Up: Applebee’s Is Now Offering a Three-Course Meal Starting At $12
Choose a salad, appetizer and entrée from a varied selection in this limited-time-only deal