Avocado Ricotta Tomato Pesto Layer Dip Recipe
October 27, 2018
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons Olive Oil
- 2 cups Cherry Tomatoes
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 4 Avocados, peeled and pitted
- 1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- juice from one Lime
- 30 ounces Ricotta Cheese
- 1 cup Basil Pesto
- Fresh Chopped Parsley
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
- Place cherry tomatoes on the baking sheet in an even layer. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle over salt evenly. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes until tomatoes begin to shrivel and burst.
- Remove tomatoes from oven and cool completely.
- Place avocados in a large bowl. Mash until mostly smooth with the back of a fork or a potato masher. Stir in 1/2 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp black pepper, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, and lime juice.
- To assemble the dip, layer half of the ricotta in a medium glass bowl. Top with mashed avocado mixture, followed by the other half of the ricotta.
- Top with basil pesto, making an even layer. Finish with roasted tomatoes and a sprinkle of freshly chopped parsley.
- Serve with toasted baguette slices.
