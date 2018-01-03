  1. Home
Avocado Kimchi Grilled Cheese with Thai Spiced Tomato Soup

From www.foodfanatic.com by Meghan Bassett
Ingredients
For the Soup:

  • 1 tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 1 Onion
  • 1 tablespoon Grated Fresh Ginger
  • 1 tablespoon Red Thai Curry Paste
  • 14 1/2 ounces Chopped Tomatoes
  • 12 ounces Coconut Milk
  • 1 stalk Lemongrass, smashed
  • 2 tablespoons Tomato Puree
  • 1 teaspoon Granulated Sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Thai Basil, chopped

For the Grilled Cheese:

  • 4 tablespoons Butter, cut into 3 even pieces
  • 4 slices Hearty White Bread, such as Pepperidge Farm or Arnold
  • 2 slices Sharp Cheddar Cheese
  • 2 slices Monterey Jack Cheese
  • 1 cup Kimchi, drained and roughly chopped
  • 1 Avocado, sliced
  • Kosher Salt

Directions

To make the tomato soup:

  1. Add the olive oil to a saucepan over medium-high heat.
  2. Add onion and fry for 3 minutes.
  3. Add ginger and Thai curry paste, stirring constantly, and cook for approximately 30 seconds.
  4. Add all of the remaining ingredients, except the Thai basil.
  5. Bring mixture to a boil, cover and reduce heat to a simmer.
  6. Simmer for 20 minutes. 
  7. Remove lemongrass stalk and stir in Thai basil.
  8. Using a stick blender, blend the soup until creamy and smooth. 
  9. Serve warm with sandwiches. 

To make the grilled cheese:

  1. To assemble the grilled cheese, place 1 slice cheddar each on two slices of bread. Top with equal amounts of kimchi and sliced avocado. Top with a slice of jack cheese on each and finish with the remaining slices of bread.
  2. Melt 2 Tablespoon butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Carefully add both sandwiches to the pan. Cooking until golden brown, approximately 5 minutes. 
  3. Remove sandwiches from the pan and add remaining butter. Once melted, return the sandwiches to the pan, toasted side up. Cook again until golden brown and the cheese is melted, approximately 5 minutes.
  4. Serve immediately with soup.

