July 2, 2020 | 8:44amFrom www.nydailynews.com
Astronauts complete second spacewalk in under a week for battery-swapping project on International Space Station
NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken are almost done changing the International Space Station’s batteries. The spacewalking pair finished the second of four scheduled spacewalks to swap out an aging nickel-hydrogen battery with a much stronger, longer-lasting lithium-ion one. It was part of an ongoing project started in 2017 to upgrade the station’s power system.