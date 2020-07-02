  1. Home
Astronauts complete second spacewalk in under a week for battery-swapping project on International Space Station

July 2, 2020 | 8:44am
From www.nydailynews.com
By

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken are almost done changing the International Space Station’s batteries. The spacewalking pair finished the second of four scheduled spacewalks to swap out an aging nickel-hydrogen battery with a much stronger, longer-lasting lithium-ion one. It was part of an ongoing project started in 2017 to upgrade the station’s power system.