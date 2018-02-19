An Artistic First Birthday

One of my favorite parts about working at Little Miss Party is the variety of different places we get to create parties in. In my 3+ years working here, I’ve been able to experience putting on events in so many incredible spaces in New York City.

















We added another beyond cool spot to the venue list for a recent first birthday party - The Wright Restaurant at the Guggenheim Museum. How cool is that?! After deciding to host this party at The Wright, the birthday girl’s Mom asked for us to build all of the decor around a modern art-theme. Feeling excited and inspired, Maggie got to work on building a truly unique event, drawing inspiration from art that already exists in The Wright, as well as from artists who showcase work at the Guggenheim museum.