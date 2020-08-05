August 5, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Arson suspected after 3 adults, 2 kids found dead in burning home
Investigators believe that a massive fire that killed three adults and two children in Colorado early Wednesday morning was intentionally set. The five bodies were found on the first floor of a burning two-story house in Denver around 3 a.m., local officials said. Three other residents who were on the second floor at the time were able to escape without major injuries, said Capt. Greg Pixley of the Denver Fire Department.