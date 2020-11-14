Dmitry Lovetsky
Armenians torch their homes on land ceded to Azerbaijan

November 14, 2020 | 6:09pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Dmitry Lovetsky

People in the portion of Armenia going to Azerbaijani control set fire to their homes.