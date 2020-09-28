September 28, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Armed felon asked for $30K on Facebook Live to shoot Louisville cops: feds
A Kentucky felon went live on Facebook with a pistol in his hand and asked for $30,000 to shoot a group of Louisville police officers across the street from his home, federal authorities said Sunday. Cortez Edwards, 29, allegedly live-streamed his disturbing request last Wednesday — the same day it was announced that none of the cops involved in the deadly raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment would be charged with killing her.