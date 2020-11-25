Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona dead at 60

November 25, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, whose magical dribbling skills captivated fans for decades and inspired a generation of athletes, died Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at home. The 60-year-old World Cup champion, who battled substance abuse and obesity for much of his life, was recovering from a brain surgery for a blood clot and had been released from a Buenos Aires hospital just two weeks ago, according to national news outlets.