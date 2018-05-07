Have you thought about going back to school? How would you feel if you and your child attended college together? Thanks to my partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures., travel and accommodations provided, I attended the premier of LIFE OF THE PARTY (in theaters May 11,) …and asked myself those very questions! As moms, we often […]

The post Are You a Mom Who Wants To Go Back To School? #LifeOfTheParty appeared first on Rural Mom.