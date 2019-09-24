Are GoPros still cool?

The camera on the new iPhone is phenomenal and has in many ways made other photography tools obsolete, but the GoPro still reigns as the optimum camera for capturing action videos -- especially first-person point of view footage.

We talked to a surfer in Hawaii who uses a GoPro to take videos on the water, and although we can't all capture half-pipes in Maui, he gave us a lot of insight into action filming. Read on to glean some insights into using a GoPro -- even if you're not surfing in a tropical paradise.

(Right now, the GoPro Hero 7 is marked down 19% at Amazon.)

Our favorite action cameras and accessories

These are our top picks for those who want to capture footage of their awesome lives.

GoPro Hero7: This is the best action camera currently on the market. It shoots in 4K resolution and uses advanced image stabilizing technology, so it can capture high-quality video in any situation.

Crosstour Action Camera: If a GoPro is out of your budget but you still want to film cool things, the Crosstour Action Camera is an inexpensive alternative that still shoots at 1080p.

Neewer Action Camera Accessory Kit: You'll need more than just the camera itself to capture action footage, and this kit has 50 accessories that can fit any occasion.

DJI Phantom 4 PRO Professional Drone: For an alternative mode of filming action videos, consider a photography drone; it's costly but very cool.

How to use a GoPro

There are hundreds of tutorials on Youtube to teach you how to properly use your GoPro to its full potential, but here's the basic breakdown.

If you want to be able to frame grab from your videos (and you probably do), it's best to shoot in 1080p at 60 frames per second (or higher quality if possible). The higher the frames per second, the cleaner the image when played back in slow motion, meaning you can take higher-resolution screenshots.

When you're doing cool things -- like surfing, scuba diving, paragliding, or biking -- you'll want to be able to watch the playback in slow motion to see things you may have missed because whatever you were doing was happening so fast.

GoPros for every occasion

No matter your lifestyle, you can use a GoPro to capture footage of the things you do, whether to capture a memory for yourself or to share an experience with others. Here are some ideas on how to take GoPro videos -- and not all of them are extreme sports.

Concert-going: If you're a fan of going to music festivals or attending live concerts, a GoPro can capture your show-going experience. In order to view the stage, you'll want a handheld pole mount so you can hold your camera above the crowd.

Hiking: Whether you'll be summiting mountains or going for a casual stroll, you can record your adventure with a GoPro. We like using a head strap or hat mount to keep hands free for use while hiking.

Playing: If you're the proud parent of a child or pet, you likely want to capture as many memories as possible. The GoPro is durable and sturdy, making it a great tool to use around young kids and big dogs who might knock a camera out of your hands.

Bicycling: A GoPro can be used for rides of any type and intensity, and it's an ideal way to capture first-person images from your adventures. You can mount the camera to your handlebars, helmet, or chest depending on the point of view you want.

Swimming: You can capture footage from any water activities, from swimming to kayaking to snorkeling, as long as you have a waterproof container and a floating hand grip.

Basically, GoPros are still really cool as long as you're doing cool things. And they're getting so small, they don't look as silly when affixed to your stuff.

Sarah Pitts is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.