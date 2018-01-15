Applications for Food Sustainability Media Awards Now Open

Applications are now open for the Food Sustainability Media Award, which recognizes the work of professional and emerging journalists and photographers for excellence in communicating issues related to food security, sustainability, agriculture, and nutrition. An initiative of the Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition (BCFN) and the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the award honors those working to inform and shed light on today’s food paradoxes, such as the widespread co-existence of obesity and hunger across the globe.

The Food Sustainability Media Award aims to highlight thought-provoking pieces and innovative solutions to today’s food challenges. Other major paradoxes the award aims to highlight include food and fuel and waste and starvation. BCFN and Thomson Reuters Foundation believe that the media can play an influential role in shaping consumers’ food choices, helping to create a more sustainable and equitable global food system.

Entries to the Food Sustainability Media Award will be judged in two categories, written journalism and multimedia. One published and one unpublished piece of work will be awarded in each category. Winning published works will receive a €10,000 cash prize and winning unpublished works will receive an all-expenses paid trip to attend a Thomson Reuters Foundation media training course on food sustainability. Winning unpublished works will be distributed via the Thomson Reuters Foundation and the BCFN websites, with the winning unpublished written work also being circulated on the Reuters wire, reaching an estimated 1 billion readers.

An independent panel of leading professionals from the fields of journalism, photography, food and agricultural sustainability policy and research will judge the shortlisted entries, including: Mario Calabresi, Editor in Chief of La Repubblica; Laurie Goering, TRF Climate Editor; Irene Mia Global Editorial Director of Economist Group; Danielle Nierenberg, Founder of Food Tank; Paul Newnham, Coordinator of the World Food Program’s SDG2 Advocacy Hub; Finbarr O’Reilly author and photographer; and Marcela Villarreal, Director of Partnerships, Advocacy and Capacity Development at FAO.

Applications are now open and entries can be submitted on the Food Sustainability Media Award’s website.

