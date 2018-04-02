Applebee’s brings back $1 margarita called Dollarita for April

Cinco de Mayo comes a month early at Applebee’s.

The restaurant chain is reviving its Dollarita — a margarita that costs just a buck — for the entire month of April.

Fans of cheap booze will remember the special from October, when it first debuted at select Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar locations across the U.S.

The cocktail is served on the rocks and made with tequila and margarita mix.

“Margaritas are extremely popular with our guests, and our Dollarita is the most refreshing drink money can buy,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “We’re excited to bring it back in April as a reason to celebrate the return of spring.”

Customers 21 and over can score the $1 margarita any time of day at participating locations.

Phone your neighborhood branch to find out if it’s taking part in this promotion. In the boroughs, participating Applebee’s include the Broadway location at 205 W. 50th St., the Midtown eatery at 234 W. 42nd St., Applebee’s Astoria at 38-01 35th Ave. in Queens, and Applebee’s Bed Stuy at 1360 Fulton St. in Brooklyn.

So drink up.