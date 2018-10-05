Apple Praline Donuts Recipe

Ingredients
For the Donuts:
- 1/2 cup Butter
- 2/3 cup Brown Sugar
- 2/3 cup Plain Greek Yogurt
- 1 Egg
- 1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 2 teaspoons Baking Powder
- 1 teaspoon Baking Soda
- 2 1/2 cups All-Purpose Flour
- 2 teaspoons Cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon Nutmeg
- 1/3 cup Buttermilk
- 1 cup Shredded Apple
For the Glaze:
- 1/4 cup Butter
- 1/2 cup Brown Sugar
- 6 tablespoons Milk
- 1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1 cup Powdered Sugar
- 3/4 cup Chopped Pecans
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray a donut pan with nonstick baking spray with flour.
- Beat the butter and sugar until creamy. Add the yogurt, egg, and vanilla and beat again.
- Stir together the dry ingredients. Add them alternately with the buttermilk to the butter mixture.
- Stir in the shredded apples gently. Spoon the batter into a large Ziploc bag and cut on tip off. Pipe the batter into the donut pan, filling each cavity halfway.
- Bake for 12 minutes, then let the donuts cool in the pan for 2 minutes before gently removing them and placing on a wire rack.
- Wipe the donut pan out with a paper towel and repeat the steps with the rest of the donut batter.
- Place the butter, brown sugar, and milk in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and simmer 1 minute. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla and powdered sugar.
- Dip the tops of the donuts in the glaze and sprinkle with pecan chips. Store in a loosely sealed container.
Recommended
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls