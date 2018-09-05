Apple Pecan Streusel Muffins

Ingredients
For the Streusel:
- 1/2 cup Brown Sugar
- 1/2 cup All-Purpose Flour
- 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
- 1/4 cup Cold Butter
- 1/2 cup Finely Chopped Pecans
For the Muffins:
- 2/3 cup Oil
- 1/2 cup Brown Sugar
- 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar
- 1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
- 2 Eggs
- 2 1/4 cups All-Purpose Flour
- 1 teaspoon Aluminum Free Baking Powder
- 1 teaspoon Baking Soda
- 2 teaspoons Cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon Nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 1/2 cup Buttermilk
- 1 cup Shredded Apple
- 1/2 cup Finely Chopped Pecans
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Spray a 12-count and a 6-count muffin tin with nonstick baking spray.
- Use a pastry blender or fork to mix together the brown sugar, flour, and cold butter until they resemble wet sand.
- Stir in the pecans and use the back of a spoon to clump the mixture into chunks. Set aside.
- Mix together the oil, sugars, vanilla, and eggs in a large bowl.
- Stir together all the dry ingredients. Add them alternately with the buttermilk to the sugar mixture.
- Gently stir in the shredded apples and pecans bits. Spoon the muffin batter evenly into the 18 muffin cavities.
- Divide the streusel topping on the tops of the muffin batter. Press it slightly into the batter.
- Bake for 16 minutes.
- Remove and let cool in the pan for 2-3 minutes before gently removing them. Place on a cooling rack.
- Stir together the powdered sugar and water and drizzle over the tops of the cooled muffins. Let set. Store in a tightly sealed container.
