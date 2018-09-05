  1. Home
Apple Pecan Streusel Muffins

From www.foodfanatic.com by Jocelyn Brubaker
Apple Pecan Streusel Muffins

Apple Pecan Streusel Muffins

Ingredients
For the Streusel:

  • 1/2 cup Brown Sugar
  • 1/2 cup All-Purpose Flour
  • 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup Cold Butter
  • 1/2 cup Finely Chopped Pecans

For the Muffins:

  • 2/3 cup Oil
  • 1/2 cup Brown Sugar
  • 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar
  • 1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 2 Eggs
  • 2 1/4 cups All-Purpose Flour
  • 1 teaspoon Aluminum Free Baking Powder
  • 1 teaspoon Baking Soda
  • 2 teaspoons Cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon Nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/2 cup Buttermilk
  • 1 cup Shredded Apple
  • 1/2 cup Finely Chopped Pecans

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Spray a 12-count and a 6-count muffin tin with nonstick baking spray.
  2. Use a pastry blender or fork to mix together the brown sugar, flour, and cold butter until they resemble wet sand.
  3. Stir in the pecans and use the back of a spoon to clump the mixture into chunks. Set aside.
  4. Mix together the oil, sugars, vanilla, and eggs in a large bowl.
  5. Stir together all the dry ingredients. Add them alternately with the buttermilk to the sugar mixture.
  6. Gently stir in the shredded apples and pecans bits. Spoon the muffin batter evenly into the 18 muffin cavities.
  7. Divide the streusel topping on the tops of the muffin batter. Press it slightly into the batter.
  8. Bake for 16 minutes.
  9. Remove and let cool in the pan for 2-3 minutes before gently removing them. Place on a cooling rack.
  10. Stir together the powdered sugar and water and drizzle over the tops of the cooled muffins. Let set. Store in a tightly sealed container.

