Apple Cranberry Moscow Mule

In case you guys didn’t know, I grew up in Upstate New York, in a very rural town kind of in the middle of nowhere. Whenever Fall comes around, it means some serious apple picking adventures. Ever since I moved to the city, I seriously miss going to the local farm and getting fresh apples, pumpkins, cider, etc.

My Mom and Dad came to visit a few weekends ago, and surprised me with a HUGE bag of my favorites.. Empire Apples. Maggie and I have been brainstorming about all of the treats we can make with them, and of course, a cocktail was necessary.