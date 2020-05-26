Another rich parent charged in college scandal, admits paying $50,000 bribe to get daughter into college

A wealthy Pennsylvania dad could spend months in prison after admitting to paying $50,000 in bribes to have his daughter accepted into Georgetown University as a fake athletic recruit, federal authorities announced Tuesday. Robert Repella, a former biotech executive from Ambler, is the 55th person charged in the Department of Justice’s still-ongoing college admissions cheating investigation, which has implicated dozens of ultra-rich parents desperate to get their kids into elite colleges across the country.