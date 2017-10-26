Anna Wintour Eats Bacon-Wrapped Pizza for James Corden

Anna Wintour got to play “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with James Corden on The Late Late Show, a game similar to truth or dare — only if you choose not to tell the truth you have to eat a gross-sounding edible concoction. The Vogue icon had the option of “filling her guts” with her worst nightmare: fast food.

“When we were reading about you we read that your worst nightmare to eat, is actual fast food. That’s your nightmare, you won’t touch it,” Corden said while sitting across a small table from Wintour that was filled with food. “So, as well as our regular delicacies, we have included what we consider to be fast food delicacies on the table.”

Should Anna choose not to answer a question she would have the option of eating fast food creations like a bacon cheeseburger with doughnuts for buns, a chili dog smoothie, bacon-wrapped pizza, and deep-fried butter as well as the usual food oddities Corden offers when celebrities play this game.

Unfortunately for Wintour, she diplomatically chose not to finish answering the first question, which was to rank designers from best to worst, and had to take a bite of bacon-wrapped pizza.

When asked how it tasted, she responded, “It’s covered in grease!” We highly doubt that bacon-wrapped pizza is on the menu at Wintour’s or anyone else from the fashion crowd’s favorite restaurants, but she took it like champ, as only a fashion legend could.