Android vs. iPhone

The difference between Android phones and iPhones

Choosing the right smartphone really comes down to two popular varieties: versatile Android phones and sleek, stylish iPhones.

When comparing iPhones and Android smartphones, you’re really deciding between Apple’s popular line of phones and Google’s operating system, which is found on many different smartphone models. Android phones offer more customization options and can be purchased from several brands at a range of prices, while iPhones are highly reliable yet slightly more rigid — and almost always expensive. You may be partial to one operating system or the other, but the overlap in apps and basic features means you can easily make the switch.

To learn about the key differences between these two popular smartphone makers, continue reading our buying guide.

Android phone review

Owned by Google, Android smartphones provide options for almost any price, from entry-level smartphones to high-end devices. This highly customizable OS offers plenty of ways to make your phone your own, from their messaging apps to launchers and widgets.

Android phone pros

When comparing Android phones, you have countless options, both in terms of brands and phone features.

Numerous smartphone manufacturers use Android as their operating system, including Samsung, Motorola, LG, OnePlus and HTC. In addition, Google has their own popular line of phones. This gives you a huge variety of styles, prices and designs to choose from.

Smartphones that run Android vary greatly in their screen size, bezel width, camera quality and other features. More importantly, this gives you the flexibility of choosing a phone that fits your budget, as Android phones range from affordable yet functional models to high-end flagship smartphones with the latest features.

While Android phones have a range of internal storage sizes, they also make use of cloud storage that can easily be accessed. Whatever Android device you choose will come preinstalled with the basic Google Suite apps: Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides. Possibly the most useful cloud storage app, however, is Google Photos. This app allows you to instantly back up photos and videos taken with your smartphone so you can delete photos and videos stored internally to free up space. It’s easy to access these files on a computer through your Google account. Just take note that most Android phones have a limit on the number of photos and videos that can be backed up in original quality without paying for extra storage.

With an Android phone, the customization options are nearly endless. For example, if you ever get bored with the current home screen layout, you can download a launcher to customize the look and feel of your home screen. If you don’t like the default Android Messages SMS app, you can simply download another one.

Because Android is an open-source OS, developers have more freedom to develop apps, launchers and other features, allowing you to make your phone your own. In addition, the higher number of Android users has made for a larger market for apps, giving you more choices than you would have on an iPhone.

Android phone cons

Choosing the right Android phone means weighing several factors and comparing many smartphone models.

The open-source nature of Android OS means there are more apps available to download, but this can be a security risk. Be careful of which developers you download apps from, especially with apps not found on the Google Play store.

The variety of features and designs of Android phones means you need to do your research to find a phone that both suits your needs and doesn’t include expensive features you won’t use.

Most Android phones stop receiving updates after 2 or 3 years. This can leave them sluggish and exposed to security risks.

Best Android phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: This large smartphone sports a large, 6.2-inch screen with a narrow bezel, all supported with an impressive battery life. The 64-megapixel camera produces incredible photos, exceeding the resolution of most iPhone cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S10+: While it’s fairly expensive, this phone from Samsung has an impressive display and all of the modern features you can expect in a smartphone. These include a three-lens camera and a fingerprint ID.

LG Stylo 6 Unlocked: With up to 2 TB of internal storage, this is a phone that won’t lean on cloud storage for photos, videos and other data. The 6.2-inch full HD screen makes for immersive movie- and show-watching.

iPhone review

Since redefining cellphones with the release of the original iPhone, Apple’s smartphones have remained popular for their robust design and clean, intuitive OS.

iPhone pros

Picking out an iPhone is a simpler process as there are only a few models available. All Apple phones have similar features, and you can expect a high-quality camera and slim design.

If most of the people in your life also use iPhones, you will get more out of iMessage with the ability to react to messages and share a variety of stickers.

Transferring data from your old iPhone to a new one is straightforward, thanks to iCloud. Simply back up your old phone to iCloud and download the data to your new phone.

Apple continues to support and update their iPhones for years, giving you continual access to new features and up-to-date security.

If you enjoy video chatting with friends and family, FaceTime is incredibly easy to use and makes for smooth video chats. The only drawback is that the person you’re calling needs to have an iPhone or Apple device as well.

iPhone cases are generally easier to find, and they are not always specific to one model of iPhone.

iPhone cons

Purchasing a brand new iPhone, regardless of the model, will cost you a pretty penny. You can expect to pay around $700 for most new iPhone models. If you are hoping to buy an unlocked iPhone that can be used with any carrier, you’ll need to pay even more.

You don’t get as much creative flexibility on iPhones as you do with Androids, as you can’t install new launchers and you won’t have as many messaging app choices.

Apple has completely phased out the headphone jack, and their new models do not include an adaptor. This means you will either need to buy a dongle to use your favorite pair of headphones or buy a pair of wireless headphones designed to pair with Apple devices.

Best iPhones

iPhone 12: The first Apple 5G phone is a stylish device capable of taking impressive photos at any time of day. While it’s very expensive, it boasts a super-fast A14 Bionic processor for high performance and an impressive battery life.

iPhone SE: This pared-down iPhone lacks the flashy features of other models, but it’s also the most affordable iPhone available. The lightweight and compact design makes it easy to tuck into a pocket or bag.

iPhone XR: Despite the low price tag, this model offers a large 6.1-inch display with narrow bezels and has up to 25 hours of battery life.

Should you get an Android phone or an iPhone?

Aside from the flexibility of Android phones, both operating systems have the expected modern features and access to thousands of apps — the real differences are in the phones themselves.

Any iPhone has most of the modern features we’ve come to expect with smartphones. If you have many contacts with iPhones or just need a reliable device that is likely to last for years, an iPhone may be right for you.

If you enjoy tweaking your phone and filling your homescreen with useful widgets, Android phones offer more than enough customization options. You can also find many inexpensive Android phones without flashy features. However, you will need to research different models carefully for factors like battery life and durability.

