AncestryDNA review

When investigating family lore and public records lead you to a dead-end, DNA can be the key to unlocking more information about your ancestry.

That’s where AncestryDNA comes in. Ancestry has been helping families to build their family trees and collect family history for decades. In 2012, Ancestry launched AncestryDNA to help people gain insights about their ethnicity.

The company claims that their test can provide detailed information that reveals not only where you’re from, but a number of interesting personal traits as well. AncestryDNA also states that privacy is its highest priority, so you can have peace of mind knowing that your DNA sample and test results are secure.

We wanted to see if AncestryDNA really did provide a unique, interactive experience, so we tested the company's service. Here's what we found.

How we tested AncestryDNA

To test AncestryDNA, we simply used the service. After receiving a test kit and reading the instructions, we took a sample, sent it back to the company, and waited for results. Once the results came back we were able to use the AncestryDNA site to learn about our genetic heritage.

How does AncestryDNA work?

AncestryDNA relies on an autosomal DNA test taken from your saliva sample to provide you with a more complete picture of your family tree than DNA tests that only track matrilineal or patrilineal heritage.

AncestryDNA testing kit

We received the AncestryDNA kit as a gift from a family member. If you’re ordering the kit for yourself, you just need to visit the company's website and click on the option you'd like. Within a few days, the kit will arrive at your door. There is not much to the kit, it's just a box that contains a plastic tube, directions on how to provide a sample, and the materials needed to mail it in.

How long does AncestryDNA take?

The first step is to activate your DNA test online by using the unique code that you’ll receive with the kit. Reading the directions and performing the actual test is a simple task that takes less than five minutes to do. Basically, you just need to provide a small saliva sample in the included tube, screw the top on the tube, seal it in the included bag, and mail it back in the return box.

Using the pre-stamped return box makes it easy to drop your sample in the mail to start the process of getting your results. Arguably, the toughest part of the entire process is waiting six to eight weeks for an email that gives you a link to your results.

What does AncestryDNA tell you?

When your results are ready, you’ll receive an email prompting you to log into your AncestryDNA dashboard. Once you’re on the dashboard, you’ll have access to a ton of new information. You’ll probably want to start with your DNA story. This is the area on the dashboard that tells you, by percentage, where your ancestors are from. Another section of interest is the DNA match section, which lets you have any relatives among AncestryDNA’s 15 million other users. The dashboard allows you to access a portal to fill out your own family tree based on your findings. There’s also an upgrade available to provide access to a health portal, which lists individual health insights and risk factors.

AncestryDNA ethnicity

In our results, most of our ethnicity data was presented by nationality. Like many people, we’ve heard family members share stories about notable ancestors. In our case, we’d heard that our ancestors were among the pilgrims. The AncestryDNA test corroborated this tidbit.

We were surprised to find out that we didn’t have as much Dutch ancestry as our grandmother claimed. The test served to confirm information about our ancestry that we had already gleaned through family stories and unearth a few surprises and trivialities that were fun to share at family gatherings.

Does AncestryDNA work?

To ensure that all information is as accurate as possible, AncestryDNA updates details over time as more data becomes available. While we couldn’t be positive the information we received provided a complete picture of our ancestry, the company does provide percentages and breakdowns of how confident they are in their numbers. We appreciated that AncestryDNA allowed us to print out our information so that we could easily share it with family members who may be able to help us make sense of AncestryDNA’s findings.

Ancestry DNA privacy

When it comes to user’s privacy, AncestryDNA says it uses "industry-standard security practices to store your DNA sample, your DNA test results, and other personal data." Additionally, the company promises that it doesn’t share data with third parties (unless legally required). If required to provide information for law enforcement purposes, AncestryDNA’s policy is to notify users before handing over the requested information, when possible.

AncestryDNA cost

While there are times the AncestryDNA test may go on sale, the regular price for the basic service is $99. If you’re interested in your origins or would just like a conversation-starter for your next family gathering (even if it's only via Zoom) — and you're okay with having your DNA on file — the cost isn’t too bad, especially when you consider a similar test for your dog can range from roughly $70 to $200.

Other observations about AncestryDNA

We felt that AncestryDNA met our expectations, and we especially liked the website’s user interface was intuitive and easy to navigate. We did feel, however, that the site was a little too focused on trying to upsell us on other features. Then again, if you get really excited about genealogy, you can unlock all kinds of information about your lineage, health, and what your family members are up to, so those premium features may be worth it to many individuals.

AncestryDNA pros

One of the best things about AncestryDNA is that the results can be used as a conversation-starter at family gatherings. The test is easy to take and the online interface is intuitive. The company maintains a huge genealogy database that can be used to calculate relationships and help individuals track down lost family members without a name or other pieces of key information. The dashboard includes a map that can be used to visually represent your family history.

AncestryDNA cons

Waiting for your test results requires quite a bit of patience. We were frustrated that it took almost two months to receive our test results. While the reports are often very specific, there are times when the results can be rather vague, such as “Asian” or “Eastern European” heritage, with no specifics.

Is AncestryDNA worth it?

If you’re curious about where you came from or you'd like to confirm (or dispute) some of your family's tall tales, AncestryDNA can be a great tool to help you accomplish either of those tasks. If using DNA to determine your ancestry is just the start of your genealogical journey, Ancestry also offers tools and an online community that can help you build your family history and tree.

