An Amelia Bedelia Inspired Sleep Over Birthday Party

Hi friends, we're busy 'round here at Bird's Party HQ planning and prepping our Spring Magazine but I had to stop over to share this stunning sleep over birthday party styled by my friend Sarah! Sarah always creates amazing, beautiful parties and dazzles with her creative flair! And this party...

Click title to read more, or visit: http://www.blog.birdsparty.com - While you're there, take a tour & check out other awesome content & party ideas! © copyright 2018 Bird's Party – All rights reserved