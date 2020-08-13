VALERIE MACON
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

AMC Theatres to reopen Aug. 20 with 15-cent movie tickets

August 13, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Peter Sblendorio
VALERIE MACON

The leading cinema chain announced its “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices" promotion on Thursday.