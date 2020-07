Amber Heard’s sister told a British court Thursday that she was kicked out of a luxurious penthouse owned by Johnny Depp when he accused her of selling his wedding photos with the “Aquaman” actress. Whitney Henriquez appeared at the High Court in London to back up her sister’s claims of abuse against her famous ex-husband as part of the actor’s libel case against The Sun, a U.K.-based tabloid that called him a “wife beater” in a 2018 article.