Amber Heard denies cheating on Johnny Depp with Elon Musk or James Franco

Actress Amber Heard, who returned to a London courthouse Tuesday to testify against ex-husband Johnny Depp, denied fabricating injuries to incriminate her former partner and said she never cheated on him with Tesla CEO Elon Musk or actor James Franco. The “Aquaman” star, sitting in the witness box for the second day in a row, brought a previously unseen photo showing her right cheek and eye apparently bruised from an alleged attack on May 22, 2016. She accused Depp of throwing a cellphone at her face that evening “like he was a baseball pitcher.”