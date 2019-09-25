Amazon just released 15 new devices – here's what's worth buying

Alexa, what's new? At Amazon's new devices event Wednesday in Seattle, the e-commerce giant pulled back the curtain on what it has in store.

Fifteen new pieces of hardware were rolled out by senior vice president of devices and services David Limp, as well as a number of software upgrades.

We're most excited about the new devices, most of which are available for pre-order now (and will be here in time for the holidays).

Here's our breakdown of what was unveiled, starting with the products we're anticipating most:

1. The all-new eero: This is the first new product release since Amazon purchased the mesh networking company at the beginning of the year. It promises easy setup (10 minutes or less) and whole-home WiFi mesh coverage. The prior eero bundle lists for $400, but this brand-new model is on sale today for just $99, a noteworthy price drop. Alexa can also now control WiFi, so you can use your voice to adjust connected devices.

2. Echo Buds: This is Amazon's first foray into the truly wireless earbud market. The Echo Buds use Bose technology for noise reduction, which can be turned on and off with a double-tap and which sets them apart from Apple's not-so-noise-canceling Airpods. They're enabled for voice service on your phone, like Siri or Google Assistant, and you can preorder today for $129.

3. Alexa Smart Oven: Amazon's new 4-in-1 convection oven, microwave, air fryer, and food warmer includes "scan to cook" technology to automatically cook certain packaged food products (especially those from Whole Foods). Preorder today for $249.99. All ovens include an Echo Dot.

4. Echo Flex: The Flex is a tiny Echo you can plug directly into a wall outlet in order to add voice access points throughout your home without the need for extra Echo speakers. The compact device has a speaker, two buttons, and an LED status light. It even has a built-in USB port so you can charge other devices or add a night light or motion sensor. It's only $24.99 on preorder and will be released on Nov. 14.

5. Echo Studio: A smart speaker that offers immersive 3D sound. Limp called it the "most innovative speaker we have ever built." The Studio is meant to provide the rich sound of many speakers within one compact device. It's on presale for only $199, undercutting competitors by a significant margin.

6. All-new Fire TV Cube: You can use the built-in Alexa on this new generation of the Fire TV Cube to control your TV by voice, even when it isn't on. It promises to be the fastest and most powerful Fire TV ever, and its powerful processor allows instant access to 4K ultra-high-definition content. It's on presale for $199.99.

7. Echo Show 8: The Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch high-definition display, improved audio, and a privacy shutter on the camera. One notable new feature of this Echo Show iteration is its recipe service offering live and on-demand episodes from Food Network. The preorder price is incredibly low at $129.99.

8. All-new Echo: A familiar-looking Echo that's cloth-wrapped (including new fabric colors on offer) with better speaker hardware powered by Dolby to play 360-degree audio. Because most customers use smart speakers for music, Amazon is expanding that feature set (among other things). Preorder today for $99.

9. Nebula Soundbar -- Fire TV Edition: This provides cinematic sound for your Fire TV and comes with Alexa built-in. It combines two speakers and two subwoofers for immersive sound. You can preorder for $229.99 and have it by Nov. 21.

10. Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: This battery-operated camera allows you to check in on your home's interior or exterior via the Ring app. You can also hear and speak to people through the camera, and you can preorder for $99.99.

11. Ring Indoor Cam: This compact, plug-in camera features two-way talk and can notify you when motion is detected in your home. It also integrates with Ring doorbells and other Ring devices. It's available today for $59.99.

12. All-new Echo Dot with clock: This Echo Dot is similar to the previous model, but includes an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, or an alarm. It's $59 and will be released on Oct. 16.

13. Echo Glow: This multicolor smart lamp for kids is an Alexa companion device. Children can set the color, and it has a rainbow timer mode to help keep morning or evening routines on track. Preorder today for $29.99.

14. Echo Frames: These smart-glasses are available by "invitation only." They offer all-day, hands-free access to Alexa and are designed for all-day wear. You can even get them with prescriptions. They're $179.99 if you happen to be invited.

15. Echo Loop. Another "invitation only" item, this ring has a titanium frame and two microphones that are activated by a button on the bottom. A tiny engine provides vibration for notifications. You can request an invitation and get the Loop for $129.99.

Sarah Pitts is a writer for BestReviews.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.