Amazon Fire Tablet vs. Amazon Kindle

Comparing the Amazon Fire Tablet and Amazon Kindle

If you’re thinking about purchasing a new Amazon device, you’re probably wondering whether you’d prefer the Amazon Fire Tablet or Amazon Kindle.

It goes without saying that both devices have a lot to offer, though one may be better suited for your needs than the other. Some people are partial to the multiple types of media accessible on the Fire tablet, while others say they rarely use the device to its full potential. A Kindle is a solid choice for readers, but some wonder whether it’s a short-sighted option as a single-purpose e-reader.

To help you find the right Amazon device, we’ve put together this buying guide comparing the Amazon Fire and Amazon Kindle.

What does the Amazon Fire tablet do?

The Amazon Fire is marketed as an all-purpose media device. It offers access to thousands of apps, which means users can read, watch, chat or play games.

Amazon Fire pros

The Amazon Fire is chock-full of features for users to enjoy digital media. This includes a 1080p Full HD screen, a 720p HD video camera and integrated speakers. There are plenty of apps that offer streaming, gaming and reading.

The Fire tablet can be used for high-level functions, such as video chatting on Zoom or hands-free Alexa integration. The device can also be used as a control center for other smart home devices such as Ring doorbells or video security systems.

Users who plan to load up on media enjoy the Amazon Fire tablet’s expandable memory. Devices are equipped with 16 or 32GB internal storage, plus there’s a slot to add a microSD card with up to 512GB of storage.

Amazon Fire cons

The Amazon Fire can be used for reading, but some users feel the bright backlit screen may fatigue eyes. Even at the dimmest settings, it remains too bright for some people.

While the battery life of the Amazon Fire is up to 12 hours, it’s important to note that it’s an estimate that refers to mixed use. Some apps or functions, such as streaming Netflix, cause more of a battery drain and will dramatically reduce battery life.

Best Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $149.99+ at AmazonThis latest Fire model charges more quickly than previous models and has a longer battery life of up to 12 hours. It’s the largest Fire available with a 10.1-inch screen, making it suitable for streaming and gaming.

Also available from: Kohl’s, Best Buy

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: $89.99+ at AmazonThis affordable model operates 30% faster than its predecessor with an updated quad-core processor. The device also has a Game Mode to offer an enhanced mobile gaming experience.

Also available from: Kohl’s, Best Buy

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $139.99 at AmazonFor kids ages three and older, this kid-friendly Fire offers access to nearly 20,000 educational apps and games. It comes with a rugged case that holds up well to heavy use, plus the device is backed by a two-year worry-free guarantee.

Also available from: Kohl’s, Best Buy

What does the Amazon Kindle do?

The Amazon Kindle is an e-reader. It offers quick and easy access to thousands of books, newspapers, and audiobooks across several apps.

Amazon Kindle pros

The Amazon Kindle offers a customizable reading experience. In addition to a glare-free screen that reads like paper, there’s an adjustable backlight and it’s easy to adjust text size or boldness. Users can also enjoy audiobooks via Audible.

Because the Amazon Kindle is a single-function device, it offers a battery life of around 20 to 30 hours. According to many users, this allows them to travel confidently without the charger for short trips.

The Amazon Kindle earns praise as a user-friendly device. It’s easy to download titles from the Kindle store within seconds or to check out books from your town library via apps like Overdrive. The Kindle also allows readers to dive into books without interruptions, like push notifications from games or messaging apps.

Amazon Kindle cons

Because the Amazon Kindle is an e-reader, it doesn’t have as many features or functions as a tablet. Some consumers feel this can be somewhat limiting, and as a result, they end up purchasing a separate device for streaming and entertainment, like the Amazon Fire.

While the Kindle screen is glare-free and thought to be easier on the eyes, some users find the text isn’t as crisp as expected. For clearer, crisper text, users will need a more expensive model with a 330 ppi display as opposed to 167 ppi.

Best Amazon Kindles

Amazon Kindle Oasis: $249.99 at AmazonThis top-of-the-line Kindle has an IPX8 waterproof rating, which means you can read worry-free in the bath or by the pool. It has a sleek redesign with a side control panel for quick and easy page turns.

Also available from: Best Buy

Amazon Kindle: $64.99+ at Amazon (was $89.99)While it’s a budget-friendly option, this Kindle doesn’t compromise on comfort with its glare-free display. It has 8GB of internal memory, which holds thousands of books, newspapers and magazines.

Also available from: Best Buy

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $94.99+ at Amazon (was $129.99)This mid-range Kindle is thinner and has twice the storage of the regular Kindle. It’s available in four colors and has digital storage capacities of 8 or 32GB.

Also available from: Best Buy

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: $79.99+ at Amazon (was $109.99)Look no further for a kid-friendly e-reader with parent-friendly controls. It’s free of ads, games and videos, so there are no distractions to interrupt reading sessions.

Also available from: Best Buy

Should I get an Amazon Fire or an Amazon Kindle?

The Amazon Fire Tablet is a smart choice for media enthusiasts who need a flexible-use device. The Amazon Kindle is far better for avid readers who prefer a dedicated device that lets them create a fully customized reading experience.

