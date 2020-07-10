Meika Fujio
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Alleged accomplices in Carlos Ghosn’s daring escape from Japan denied bail in Massachusetts court

July 10, 2020 | 7:22pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Meika Fujio

They’ll need a new plan if they want to flee to Lebanon too.