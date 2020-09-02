Allbirds Tree Dasher review

Allbirds sneakers are a great everyday shoe for running errands, taking short walks with friends, and doing other low-impact daily activities. But when it comes to running, hiking, and working out, early models of Allbirds don't provide the support, control, or durability that we look for in a fitness sneaker.

In April 2020, Allbirds released its first-ever running shoe, the Tree Dasher. The brand claims they have reimagined the running shoe to create an eco-friendly, light-stability running shoe that "flexibly conforms to your movement" and delivers on breathability and durability.

We wanted to see if the Tree Dasher could actually hold up to our exercise routines while also providing the comfort we've grown to love from our other Allbirds shoes, so we wore them to run, walk the dog, do circuits, and hit golf balls at the driving range.

Here's what we found.

Allbirds Tree Dasher support

Initially, we were concerned that the knit upper wouldn't be able to provide the necessary ankle support; however, after testing the Tree Dashers during walks, runs, and a range of other exercises, we were impressed by the level of comfort and support we received. When compared to one of our favorite running shoes, the Nike Lunarglide -- a standard running shoe with some stabilizers on the outside of the heel -- we didn't notice any difference in feel or performance. Over time, the Tree Dashers were even more comfortable and felt well-adjusted to our feet.

Allbirds Tree Dasher cost

The Tree Dashers are $125 for both men's and women's sizes. This price puts them at around the same cost of running shoes from Nike, Brooks, Saucony, and other well-known brands. The Tree Dashers are more expensive than Allbirds's Tree Runner and Wool Runner sneakers, which are both $95.

Allbirds Tree Dashers feel

We found that the Tree Dashers offer excellent arch support and a solid sole that feels more substantial than the sole of the Tree Runners. In addition to being a reliable running shoe, we thought that this shoe would be a good option for someone who wants the look of the Allbirds Tree Runners but isn't as strong on their feet.

The one-piece knit upper is made of a eucalyptus tree material that offered a light and breathable running experience. The knit material was easy to get used to and felt similar to other knit-style running shoes. If stability is a big concern for you, the Tree Dashers may offer less peace of mind than running shoes with a firmer upper.

We found that the Tree Dashers fit true to size for our male tester -- our female tester thought they ran small. It's important to note that unlike Allbirds' everyday sneakers, these come in half-sizes.

Allbirds Tree Dashers smell

Smell was a big concern for us after our experience with a couple of pairs of well-worn but truly stinky Allbirds Tree Runners. Our usual Nikes tend to smell for a while after a three-mile run, so we did a sniff check on the Nikes and the Tree Dashers to see how they compared; the Tree Dashers surprised us. We smelled the Tree Dashers after a run and then again after the shoes had dried; both times, we were glad to find very little scent.

How to wash Allbirds Tree Dashers

Most brands advise wearers not to put their running shoes in the washing machine, but washability has always been a selling point for Allbirds. We found that we needed to wash our Tree Dashers less often than expected because they were more breathable and less smelly than other shoes we've tried.

When we did wash the Tree Dashers, we found that they retain their shape after a wash unlike earlier iterations of Allbirds's Wool Runners. It should be noted that lighter colored Tree Dashers show dirt more easily and customers should expect to wash them more often.

Allbirds Tree Dashers pros

During our testing period, we found the Tree Dashers to be a comfortable and durable running shoe with enough support for most runners. We think they're the ideal shoe to take on a trip because they're so versatile that you won't need to pack multiple sneakers. You can easily wear them while traveling and exercising, but they're also great for casual use.

Allbirds Tree Dashers cons

If you're someone who needs more ankle support or are dealing with a past ankle injury, you may want to find an option that provides more ankle stability. But that will be true for all knit-style running shoes.

Some more serious runners do better with a more technical shoe that can help with high arches, pronation, supination. While the Tree Dashers provide some pronation control, you may want to look to established brands, like Brooks or New Balance, that make stabilization shoes or supportive neutral shoes to fit specific needs.

Bottom line

The Allbirds Tree Dashers are a solid running shoe and an excellent addition to the Allbirds line up. They're more breathable than our standard Nike running shoes and perform nearly just as well (for an amateur). They're also better able to handle everyday wear and tear than Allbirds Runners. If you're looking for a versatile, attractive, eco-friendly workout shoe, the Tree Dasher worth consideration.

Or, if you love Allbirds' style but want something that gives you a little more stability on your feet, this will be the shoe for you.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

