All the LPs you should have for an impressive record collection

Vinyl is alive and well.

In fact, in this modern age of digital streaming, LP sales are rising. In 2019, revenue generated by vinyl surpassed that of CDs, and there seems to be no end in sight for this upward trend of the most nostalgic possible way to enjoy music.

If you were one of the many people who got a turntable over the holidays or if you're just looking to spend your holiday money on new records, we've got some suggestions that are must-haves in any impressive album collection -- and none of them are "Abbey Road" by the Beatles.

What we're saying is, don't buy the same boring, predictable Beatles records that everyone with a basic turntable setup has on vinyl. Here are some better and more interesting alternatives so you can drop the needle, spin a record, and drown in waves of nostalgic listening.

Fleetwood Mac -- "Rumours": $22.96 at Amazon

This iconic album will always be relevant, making it well worth the investment in the vinyl. Impress your friends by spinning one of the best-selling albums of all time to prove how culturally relevant you are.

Simon & Garfunkel -- "Sounds Of Silence": $19.99 at Amazon

We all still love Paul Simon and the fact that he seems to always be on tour. Throw it back to his glory days with this masterpiece of an album including "The Sounds of Silence" and "I am a Rock." A great LP to spin when you're relaxing.

Prince -- "Purple Rain": $23.99 at Amazon

Celebrate Prince's life and legacy with his magnum opus, "Purple Rain." It's always an appropriate time to put on this funky pop-rock album that caters to basically every type of music taste.

Nina Simone -- "I Put A Spell On You": $21.50 at Amazon

I Put a Spell on You features some of Nina Simone's most popular songs, so if you're a Simone fan or you want a well-rounded record collection, you need this record by a beloved American Civil Rights hero and woman jazz musician.

Bob Dylan -- "The Essential Bob Dylan": $23.49 at Amazon

Bob Dylan is a singer-songwriting icon who's somehow still putting out albums. While his recent content has been a bit more rambling -- they don't call him the "Freewheelin' Bob Dylan" for nothing -- we prefer to get nostalgic with the classics in this collection.

Sufjan Stevens -- "Illinoise": $18.73 at Amazon

You don't have to be an Illinois native to appreciate Sufjan Stevens's ode to the state; after all, he's never actually called Illinois home. Yet, inexplicably, he manages to capture the spirit of the people, places, and things that make the Prairie State special.

The Beach Boys -- "Sounds Of Summer": $21.74 at Amazon

This Beach Boys LP is appropriate year-round, especially if you enjoy imagining yourself sitting on a beach sipping a cocktail out of a coconut. Be warned: This album could cause you to set off toward the West Coast in a wood-paneled station wagon loaded with surfboards, never to be seen again.

Bruce Springsteen -- "Born in the U.S.A.": $22.37 at Amazon

It's utterly unpatriotic to own a turntable and not have this fundamentally American Springsteen record in your collection. Even if the only song you really know on this LP is its namesake, "Born in the U.S.A."

David Bowie -- "The Rise and Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars": $18.68 at Amazon

David Bowie was perhaps one of the most influential musicians of the last century. If you're going to celebrate the U.S. with Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A.," you should also give a nod to British cultural production with this wonderfully weird ode to extraterrestrials.

The Rolling Stones -- "Sticky Fingers": $22.19 at Amazon

We admit that we're mostly into this LP for the design. Fun fact to impress your friends: The original cover art, conceived by Andy Warhol, actually included a functioning fly zipper that opened to show a pair of underwear. Of course, the zipper damaged the vinyl inside and thus production of that creative cover ended quickly, but hey -- it's a good conversation starter.

The Velvet Underground -- "The Velvet Underground & Nico": $26.08 at Amazon

Speaking of Warhol album design, we'd be remiss if we didn't also throw a nod to this particular album by The Velvet Underground that features the now-iconic pop art banana on the cover. The best part is that, just like on the original cover, the yellow peel is actually a sticker that strips away to reveal an electric pink banana inside.

Blondie -- "Parallel Lines": $21.49 at Amazon

Do we just love Blondie because it's a 70s all-male band fronted by a woman lead singer? Possibly, yes. Either way, Parallel Lines is required power-pop listening for anyone with a record player.

Childish Gambino -- "Awaken, My Love!": $18.99 at Amazon

Yes, your collection can (and should) also include music released by current artists. Donald Glover, who performs under the stage name Childish Gambino, is a modern-day renaissance man whose musical career peaked with this particular album, which marked a significant stylistic shift.

OutKast -- "Stankonia": $23.56 at Amazon

This album is full of jams. We're not sure which we love more, "So Fresh, So Clean" or "Ms. Jackson," but what we do know is that this is the album to put on when you want to get a room of people dancing.

Arcade Fire -- "Reflektor": $20.59 at Amazon

Aside from the music within, the most striking thing about this particular album is the holographic sleeve it comes in. The long, theatrical songs by the famed indie rock band are best appreciated on vinyl.

Joni Mitchell -- "Ladies Of The Canyon": $24.98 at Amazon

Joni Mitchell's music touches on complex topics, both social and personal, and it does so beautifully and elegantly. She's been called one of the best songwriters ever, which is why we recommend sitting down to really listen to the lyrics when you spin this LP.

Miles Davis -- "Kind Of Blue": $22.97 at Amazon

This is widely regarded as the most influential and best-selling jazz record of all time. It features just five songs -- but if you're Miles Davis, that's more than enough to justify an album. Even if you aren't typically into purely instrumental music, you'll be into this.

The White Stripes -- "White Blood Cells": $22.54 at Amazon

We're not sure what we love more, The White Stripes's music or the weird mythos surrounding the band. Either way, all of their albums feature strange and visually striking cover art along with additional inserts, and "White Blood Cells" is undoubtedly their musical peak.

Wu-Tang Clan -- "Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)": $16.91 at Amazon

"Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" is the definitive hip hop album. Full stop. The Wu-Tang, comprised of an impressive collection of rap and hip hop artists, weaves lyrical genius with samples from old martial arts films in this distinctive album that defines a genre.

Willie Nelson -- "Red Headed Stranger": $18.84 at Amazon

Country music has changed a lot since the release of Willie Nelson's "Red Headed Stranger," and if you're like us, you're nostalgic for simpler times and country music not infused with pop beats.

Aretha Franklin -- "Aretha Franklin: 30 Greatest Hits": $14.16 at Amazon

Aretha Franklin was a musical powerhouse, and you can appreciate all 30 of her greatest hits with this vinyl. This is a great introduction to Franklin's repertoire for the uninitiated, but big fans will love having easy access to all their favorites, too.

The Clash -- "London Calling": $28.38 at Amazon

If you're looking for heavy, unapologetic rock, look no further than this quintessential album by The Clash. Set over heavy, post-punk electric guitar, the vocals rant about political topics that are still relevant today (and will likely always be relevant) such as unemployment, drug use, and racial and class divisions.

Pink Floyd -- "Dark Side of the Moon": $27.99 at Amazon

We couldn't overlook Pink Floyd's famed concept album, "Dark Side of the Moon," in this record roundup. You don't have to be in a drug-induced state of altered consciousness to appreciate this experimental album.

Sarah Pitts is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.