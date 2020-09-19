Getty Images
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Alicia Keys describes growing up in hard-boiled Hell’s Kitchen: ‘I had to always wear something very baggy’

September 19, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Tim Balk
Getty Images

“The New York that I came from was very dark, very desolate,” Keys said.