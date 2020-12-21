Alexei Navalny tricks spy into revealing he was poisoned through his underwear: report

December 21, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Pavel Golovkin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny tricked an alleged spy into revealing that the nerve agent that almost killed the politician this summer was planted in his underwear, according to a report. Navalny extracted the stunning confession by posing as a senior official from Russia’s National Security Council during a recent phone call whose recording was provided to CNN and Bellingcat, which published an explosive investigation into the assassination attempt just days ago.