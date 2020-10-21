Go Nakamura
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives shotout to transgender community during Twitch stream: ‘Trans rights!’

October 21, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção
Go Nakamura

The Democratic congresswoman debuted on the streaming platform Tuesday night, playing "Among Us."