Air fryers vs. deep fryers

Do you dream about dunking a golden onion ring or biting into a perfectly fried fish taco? The lure of fried foods doesn't have to be reserved for takeout or date night. There are dozens of countertop appliances that can bring the crisp and sizzle of freshly fried foods to your kitchen. The question is what’s better: a deep fryer or an air fryer?

The answer comes down to your taste preferences, health concerns, storage space and budget. If you’re looking to make classic professional-grade fried dishes like extra-crispy french fries, golden fried chicken and doughnuts, nothing can really beat the hot oil and the controlled temperature of a traditional deep fryer.

On the other hand, if you’re in the market for an easier to use countertop crisper that produces somewhat healthy fried dishes with far less oil, a high-quality air fryer will fit your needs.

Let’s break down some of the pros and cons of our favorite air and deep fryer models to find the best one for your kitchen.

PHILIPS Avance Collection XXL Airfryer

This extra-large air fryer uses hot air and twin TurboStar technology to capture and remove excess fat from ingredients to make healthy and crispy fried foods without the grease.

PHILIPS Avance Collection XXL Airfryer pros

It can cook large meals, like steak or a whole chicken, very quickly with minimal cooking oil.The Quick Clean basket has a non-stick coating that’s easy to clean and dishwasher safe.The frying basket is spacious enough to prepare up to 6 portions at a time.



PHILIPS Avance Collection XXL Airfryer cons

The large size takes up more countertop space than smaller air fryers.There is no “pause” button to quickly check or toss your food during cooking.



T-fal Ultimate EZ Clean Deep Fryer

A powerful 1700-watt deep fryer that can crisp up to 2.65 pounds of food for restaurant-quality results at home.

T-fal Ultimate EZ Clean Deep Fryer pros

Patented oil filtration system and dishwasher-safe parts make this one of the easiest deep fryers to clean.A two-position frying basket makes frying and draining food relatively easy and mess free.An adjustable thermostat takes the guesswork out of controlling your oil temperature.



T-fal Ultimate EZ Clean Deep Fryer cons

At 18 inches long and 15 inches high, this is a large appliance that may not fit comfortably on many kitchen counters.At over 12 pounds, it’s also not the easiest to store, especially in small apartment kitchens.A larger oil reservoir also means there’s more hot oil to drain and store or dispose of after every use.



De’Longhi Livenza 9-in-1 Digital Air Fry Convection Toaster Oven

This 9-in-1 kitchen appliance is more than just an air fryer. It also grills, toasts, broils, bakes treats, roasts meat and poultry, reheats leftovers and crisps up fries.

De’Longhi Livenza 9-in-1 Digital Air Fry Convection Toaster Oven pros

The design of this multi-use oven is functional and compact enough to warrant a spot on your countertop at all times. It makes toast in the morning and dinner in the evening.Built-in cooking presets make popular dishes like pizza, cookies, toast and more easy to make.The oven comes with five dish-specific pans and baskets to accommodate air frying, pizza-making, baking and toasting.



De’Longhi Livenza 9-in-1 Digital Air Fry Convection Toaster Oven cons

Air frying is not the primary feature of this highly equipped oven, so it can take longer to produce the same golden and crisp results that you would expect from an air fryer. There is no temperature gauge, which can make following recipes difficult.



Secura Triple Basket Deep Fryer

This large countertop deep fryer has three baskets for large-batch, multi-dish frying. It can make crispy chicken in one basket and fries in the other for a complete dinner that’s hot and ready at once.

Secura Triple Basket Deep Fryer pros

The three baskets are ideal for the deep frying connoisseur. You’ll be able to cook multiple items at once without letting anything get soggy.1700 watts of power heats the frying oil quickly and efficiently.A window on the lid lets you cover the fryer to avoid splatters while still keeping an eye on your food.



Secura Triple Basket Deep Fryer cons

The tight mesh frying basket can clog easily with stuck-on batters or breading.The magnet holding the electrical plug in place easily comes disconnected if bumped.The short power cord isn’t ideal for kitchens with limited electrical outlets.



Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer

This sleek, retro-looking air fryer is perfect for small households who value quick cooking and satisfyingly crispy yet healthy meals.

Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer pros

2 quarts of space is ideal for feeding one or two people at a time. This size is also small and lightweight enough to store easily.The removable dishwasher-safe basket is easy to clean.An automatic shut-off function ensures safety and prevents food from overcooking.



Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer cons

The smaller basket size can make even cooking more difficult, especially if the basket is full.Despite its compact size, this 1000-watt air fryer takes longer on average to heat and cook food compared to similar products.The size is not sufficient for larger households.



Presto GranPappy Electric Deep Fryer

This pared-down bucket-style countertop deep fryer is a heavy-duty option for beginners that’s built to last.

Presto GranPappy Electric Deep Fryer Pros

The compact matte black bucket design makes a clean presentation without the fuss of shiny stainless steel or fancy knobs and dials.The Presto heats oil quickly and maintains an even temperature throughout the cooking process.With its heavy construction, skid-resistant rubber feet and magnetic safety cord this bucket-style deep fryer is a safe option for a busy kitchen.



Presto GranPappy Electric Deep Fryer Cons

Instead of frying baskets, this model comes with a slotted scoop for removing several food items at a time. This method can result in overcooked food if you’re not paying close attention.There is no temperature gauge or indication that the oil is hot so cooking with the Granpappy is a bit of a game of trial-and-error.



Should you get an air fryer or a deep fryer?

Choose an air fryer if you want to quickly make crisp and light fried foods or if you’d rather not heat quarts of oil on your countertop. But if you’re looking for a special-occasion appliance to bring true restaurant-style fried foods to your kitchen, nothing beats a real deep fryer.

Regardless of whether you go for an air fryer or a deep fryer, the satisfying crispy, crunchy texture of fried food will never be out of reach.

