Ahmaud Arbery supporters are running 2.23 miles on what would be his 26th birthday

Supporters for Ahmaud Arbery, the unarmed black jogger who was fatally shot by two white men on a Georgia road in broad daylight, are planning to run 2.23 miles Friday to celebrate what would be his 26th birthday and call for justice in the case. Organizers of the virtual run are asking people to go for a walk, jog or run and post a photo, video or written message on social media with the hashtag #IRunwithAhmaud.