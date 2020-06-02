June 2, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Ahmaud Arbery’s mom says George Floyd’s killing ‘sent me back’
The grieving mother of Ahmaud Arbery, the black jogger who was fatally shot by two white men in Georgia, said the killing of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police has had a “dramatic” impact on her grieving process.“ I was beginning to heal, beginning to feel better, but once I viewed the video of Mr. Floyd being murdered, it sent me back,” Wanda Cooper-Jones said in an interview Tuesday.