Ahead of Valentine's Day, these sales should help you find gifts

Feb. 14 is fast-approaching, which means it's time to shop gifts for the people you love, whether that's a partner, a close friend, yourself, or all three.

It's possible to get a thoughtful gift without breaking the bank if you shop on sale, or to treat yourself to some retail therapy to make it through the holiday if Valentine's isn't really your thing.

We've found deals on top products, both romantic and not, for your consideration. From a red KitchenAid mixer to a top eye makeup palette to a deeply discounted tablet, there's something here for anyone.

Prices and availability are subject to change.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer: $299.99 at Macy's (was $474.99)

Ask any occasional cook or avid chef what kitchen tools they can't live without, and the KitchenAid stand mixer is probably on the list. The Artisan 5-quart series comes with ample accessories and is available in several stylish colors at a low, limited-time sale price at Macy's. The red model makes an excellent Valentine's surprise for anyone who loves to bake.

Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket with Removable Cover: $71.99 at Amazon (was $109.70)

Difficulty falling asleep is a common problem, but a weighted blanket may be an easy fix for some consumers. This model has a durable 7-layer design with its own super-soft duvet for a restful night's sleep, and the removable cover makes it easy to keep clean. Consider gifting this to a restless partner.

NuWave Brio 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer: $129.99 at Macy's (was $162.99)

If you thought that an air fryer wouldn't work for your large family, then consider the NuWave Brio. This spacious appliance offers a 6-quart capacity that's capable of preparing large portions. It delivers up to 1800 watts of power for fast results.

Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked2 Palette: $27 at Ulta (was $54)

Urban Decay's Naked eyeshadow palette line is a favorite among beauty aficionados for the neutral shades suitable for everyday wear but also buildable for creating dramatic evening looks. Grab the Naked2 palette at Ulta while it's half off.

Argento Vivo Heart Locket Necklace: $38.98 at Nordstrom (was $78)

A heart necklace is a timeless Valentine's Day gift. This lovely charm has a classic locket design where the wearer can stash a tiny memento or photo as a sweet reminder of this (or any) special occasion.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: $147.99 at Amazon (was $279.99)

A speedy operating system, vivid screen, ample storage, and a $132 savings -- what more could you ask for in a tablet? The Galaxy Tab A is one of Samsung's most popular devices, and it's currently almost half off the list price.

Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote Bundle: $59.97 at Amazon (was $72.97)

This bundle is made for your streaming enjoyment because you'll get the popular Fire TV Stick and a handy Amazon Ethernet Adapter to make your viewing possibilities limitless. Buy now at Amazon and save on a convenient, voice-controlled home streaming setup.

Instant Pot Duo Mini: $59.99 at Amazon (was $79.95)

Have you or your partner always wanted an Instant Pot but have limited kitchen space? The Duo Mini that sports a trim 3-quart size may be the answer. Although smaller than other models, it's just as capable with numerous functions that make it like seven appliances in one.

HERRCHEF Centrifugal Juicer Machine: $59.99 at Amazon (was $119.99)

If you love to turn your favorite fruits and vegetables into juice, this Centrifugal Juicer Machine is made to perform. It delivers 600 watts of power via stainless steel blades for excellent results while maintaining vital nutrients. It doesn't hurt that it's easy to clean, too.

Vicks Filter-Free Cool Mist Humidifier: $39.86 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Cold and flu season is in full swing, but a humidifier can help relieve some of the miseries that go along with these ailments. You'll never need a filter with this model, plus it will run for hours thanks to the 1.2-gallon capacity.

Martha Stewart Collection Good Tools for Mixing & Measuring: $5.59 - $69 at Macy's (was $12 - $40.99)

Need to replenish some of your kitchen basics? Martha Stewart's Good Tools collection has you covered with money-saving prices at Macy's on essentials like bowls, whisks, measuring cups, and more, all of which are designed for optimum functionality with non-slip grips, flexible materials, and improved balance. Stock up now and save.

Under One Sky Panda Travel Pillow, Sleep Mask, and Blanket Set: $25.20 at Nordstrom (was $42)

Your young adventurer will be all set for your next big trip with this set that includes a soft travel pillow, sleep mask, and blanket that will encourage nap time. It's especially handy for long flights or car rides when kids tend to get a bit restless.

iDesign Metalo Bathroom Over the Door Shower Caddy: $19.97 at Amazon (was $34.99)

Shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, soap -- these products are all necessary, but they can easily create clutter if you don't keep them organized. A shower caddy that slips over the bathroom door will provide a tidy home for all of your bathing essentials.

Garden Armour Wooden Garden Hand Tools, 4-Piece Set: $22.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Spring will be here before you know it, so prepare to get your garden off to a good start with this toolset that includes four must-have pieces to plant, weed, and grow. The collection comes nicely packed too, making it a thoughtful gift for the green thumb in your life.

Trivetrunner - Anna Stay Wall-Mounted Wine Rack: $25.97 at Amazon (was $59.97)

Display bottles of your favorite wines proudly with this wine rack that can easily be mounted wherever you like to gather with friends. It's designed with space for several glasses and even comes with wine charms that are ideal for hosting, all for a low price that reflects a 57% savings.

Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Restructuring Bond Repair Mask: $36 at Ulta (was $45)

Give your hair a moisture boost with this hair-repairing mask that's formulated with ingredients that nourish dry, dull hair. It's designed to be used as a weekly deep treatment to keep hair well-hydrated and help tame frizz and breakage.

Tot Tutors Springfield Collection Supersized Wood Toy Storage Organizer: $54.65 at Amazon (was $74.99)

We love the design of this toy organizer that makes it easy for kids to locate and put away their toys. That's because the bins are removable and simple for little hands to grasp and carry around the room during play and cleanup time.

FurHaven Memory Foam Chaise Sofa Pet Bed: $57.74 at Chewy (was $78.99)

The realistic chaise design of this pet bed will add a fun touch to your décor, and your pup will love how comfortable it is to curl up on and snooze. You'll also appreciate the removable cover that makes it simple to clean whenever needed.

Frisco 72-in Large Base Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo: $79.99 at Chewy (was $115.99)

Playing, pouncing, hiding, sleeping, climbing -- or all of the above. Regardless of how your kittens like to spend their time, this huge cat tree has the components to keep them satisfied. It's packed with toys, posts, and coves, all in a sturdy, 72-inch structure.

Coleshome Computer Desk: $99.99 at Amazon (was $169.99)

With a modern look and minimalist design, this computer desk is ideal for a dorm room or home office. It provides just enough room to work, even if you need two monitors, without being awkward or bulky -- a welcomed feature when space is limited.

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set: $249.99 at Dermstore (was $300)

From waves to curls, you don't need more than one styling tool to do it all when you own the T3 Whirl Trio that includes three interchangeable barrels. Heat-resistant gloves and matt included, all for $50 savings at Dermstore.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.