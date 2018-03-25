Grow Ahead seeks applications from women ages 18 years of age and older from Africa, Asia, or Latin America. The US$2,500 scholarship will cover workshops or trainings on agroecology or regenerative organic agriculture in the applicant’s regions.

The scholarship program provides women smallholder farmers the opportunity to further explore agroecology, including the fields of agroforestry, biochar, compost, holistic management, conservation tillage, pasture cropping, silvopasture, permaculture, and other climate resilient practices. Scholarships provide women in positions of influence with knowledge and experiences they can share among their communities. If all women smallholders had access to productive resources, more than a hundred million hungry people would have access to food and women-led farms’ yields would rise by 20 to 30 percent.

Interested candidates must submit a photo, create a profile, and agree to promote the Grow Ahead fundraising campaign pending the applicants acceptance. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

For more information about the scholarships or to see featured opportunities, please visit Grow Ahead online. If you’re interested in supporting women farmer leaders or donating, visit https://growahead.org/scholarships/.

The post Agroecology and Regenerative Organic Agriculture Scholarship Opportunities with Grow Ahead appeared first on Food Tank.